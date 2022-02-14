DataTrace® Launches Single Integration Gateway to Accelerate Implementation of Automated Title Production

—One Application Programming Interface (API) connection now empowers title companies to accelerate automated title production implementation while providing access to the full suite of DataTrace data, products and services—

AGOURA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data Trace Information Services LLC, the nation’s largest provider of data and automation solutions to the title and settlement services industry, announced today the launch of the DataTrace Digital Gateway, a single API connection to over 100 DataTrace products and services that helps title companies accelerate the implementation of their automated title production efforts.

“By shifting from a system that once required multiple integration efforts to a single API, DataTrace Digital Gateway simplifies and streamlines how our title clients access our full suite of industry-leading products and solutions directly from their title production system,” said Robert Karraa, president of Data Trace. “Simplifying the integration process helps them accelerate the implementation of their own title automation initiatives, while reducing implementation time and costs.”

With DataTrace Digital Gateway, title companies can access and directly integrate the full suite of DataTrace title and tax products, including title reports and searches, legal and vesting data, tax reporting, property and ownership data, and recorded document images, with their commercial or proprietary title production system though this single, state-of-the-art API connection.

About DataTrace

Data Trace Information Services LLC provides advanced real estate title search technology, automation and production services that enable settlement services companies to quickly access and search regional title databases through a secure application. The DataTrace system delivers title history information, property tax assessment and payment data, document images and property profiles in 47 states across the United States. With its significant geographical coverage, DataTrace’s title plant and tax database is the broadest and most comprehensive title information system available and is used by the largest national title insurance underwriters.

