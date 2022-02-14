Home Business Wire DataTrace® Launches Single Integration Gateway to Accelerate Implementation of Automated Title Production
Business Wire

DataTrace® Launches Single Integration Gateway to Accelerate Implementation of Automated Title Production

di Business Wire

—One Application Programming Interface (API) connection now empowers title companies to accelerate automated title production implementation while providing access to the full suite of DataTrace data, products and services—

AGOURA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data Trace Information Services LLC, the nation’s largest provider of data and automation solutions to the title and settlement services industry, announced today the launch of the DataTrace Digital Gateway, a single API connection to over 100 DataTrace products and services that helps title companies accelerate the implementation of their automated title production efforts.

“By shifting from a system that once required multiple integration efforts to a single API, DataTrace Digital Gateway simplifies and streamlines how our title clients access our full suite of industry-leading products and solutions directly from their title production system,” said Robert Karraa, president of Data Trace. “Simplifying the integration process helps them accelerate the implementation of their own title automation initiatives, while reducing implementation time and costs.”

With DataTrace Digital Gateway, title companies can access and directly integrate the full suite of DataTrace title and tax products, including title reports and searches, legal and vesting data, tax reporting, property and ownership data, and recorded document images, with their commercial or proprietary title production system though this single, state-of-the-art API connection.

About DataTrace

Data Trace Information Services LLC provides advanced real estate title search technology, automation and production services that enable settlement services companies to quickly access and search regional title databases through a secure application. The DataTrace system delivers title history information, property tax assessment and payment data, document images and property profiles in 47 states across the United States. With its significant geographical coverage, DataTrace’s title plant and tax database is the broadest and most comprehensive title information system available and is used by the largest national title insurance underwriters.

For additional information, visit www.datatracetitle.com.

Contacts

Marcus Ginnaty

Data Trace Information Services LLC

(714) 250-3298

Articoli correlati

IronNet Announces Common Stock Purchase Agreement with Tumim Stone Capital for up to $175 Million

Business Wire Business Wire -
Provides Equity Line to Support the Company’s Long-Term Growth Strategy MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader...
Continua a leggere

Dexcom Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Presentations

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that management will present an update on the company at the following...
Continua a leggere

Nucleus Security Appoints Andrew Peterson to Advisory Board

Business Wire Business Wire -
Peterson joins existing advisor and investor Jim Manico, bringing 20 years of experience that will contribute to Nucleus Security’s...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Smart home Kraftful

Smart home, come Kraftful vuole migliorare la user experience

Smart Home