DataStax Acquires Langflow to Make Building Generative AI Applications 100x Easier at Scale

Enabling Incredibly Easy RAG Application Development for Any Developer, with Visual Workflows, Reusable Components, and One-click Deploy

Langflow makes it 100x easier and faster for any developer—experienced or new—to build Generative AI applications using Python-based composable building blocks and pre-built components, which can be combined in numerous ways. With its easy-to-use, drag-and-drop visual environment and rapid iteration of data flows, Langflow makes it simpler for any developer to build LangChain-based RAG applications and deploy in one-click.

Developers benefit from a rich ecosystem that builds, shares, and reuses components with each other in the Langflow Store–a place to publish and search for components built by the community. With this, they can quickly test, reuse, and share flows to iterate on RAG applications with fine-grained control to dramatically speed up deployment and reduce hallucinations within minutes instead of weeks.

The combination of Langflow and DataStax creates a one-stop Generative AI application stack offering flexible deployment options, including integration with DataStax Astra DB, alongside a rich ecosystem of Python libraries, and integration with partners like LangChain.

The Langflow team will operate independently, focusing on project innovation and community collaboration. For more information, read the blog on this acquisition and our RAG capabilities.

Supporting Quotes:

“ We are laser-focused on providing developers with tools that enable them to easily build RAG applications with the simplest and fastest path to production,” said Chet Kapoor, CEO and chairman of DataStax. “ This acquisition is transformative to us and transformative to the industry. Langflow is an incredibly hot AI startup and our work with them will put us front and center for all RAG application development–it’s not just a tool or framework, it’s a vibrant ecosystem where developers are building, selling, and reusing AI components that are going to shape the next generation of AI applications.”

or framework, it’s a vibrant ecosystem where developers are building, selling, and reusing AI components that are going to shape the next generation of AI applications.” “ We couldn’t be more excited about joining the DataStax team and supercharging our ability to grow the Langflow platform, bringing it to more researchers, developers, enterprises and entrepreneurs working on generative AI applications,” said Rodrigo Nader, CEO, Langflow. “ With DataStax, we will be fully focused on the execution of our product vision, roadmap, and community collaboration, and will continue to add to the greatest breadth of integrations across different AI ecosystem projects and products–including more data sources and databases, models, applications and APIs.”

“ Langflow’s visual framework is a revelation. It will accelerate our testing and iteration cycles, unlocking productivity on LangChain based apps,” said Jan Schummers, senior software engineer, WinWeb. “ Langflow simplifies wiring up components, and with its prebuilt connections and visual tools, we can experiment and iterate with unprecedented speed. This will transform our RAG application development, letting us focus more on creativity and less on complexity.”

Additional Resources:

1Completion of the acquisition is subject to closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature.

