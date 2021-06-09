DataStax Accelerates In Asia-Pacific With New Singapore Headquarters

Helps Endowus and SC Ventures (Nexus) Deliver Exceptional Data-Driven Customer Experiences

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataStax today announced it has expanded its footprint in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market with the opening of a new office in Singapore. Establishing regional headquarters in Singapore marks a major global expansion for DataStax and comes hot on the heels of new funding from Goldman Sachs. The expansion reinforces DataStax’s commitment to APAC and enables the company to meet the growing global demand for its marquee offering: Astra, an open data stack for modern data apps built on Apache Cassandra™.

“We see an impressive opportunity for growth in APAC,” said Chet Kapoor, chairman and CEO at DataStax. “We are excited to expand our presence in APAC to help the growing number of enterprises adopting an open data stack to accelerate their digital transformation.”

DataStax’s entry in APAC is strategically planned for the market opportunity. According to a ResearchandMarkets.com report titled “Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market (2020 to 2025),” Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Since January, the regional headquarters in Singapore has doubled in size. Its strategic location will allow easy access to key markets.

To support this expansion, Deb Dutta, an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience driving strategy, growth, marketing, operations and organization buildout has joined DataStax as general manager of the APAC region. Dutta has held leadership positions with global enterprise technology leaders including McAfee, Brocade and Juniper Networks. Dutta will be responsible for building the team, expanding enterprise engagements, strategic partnerships and accelerating DataStax’s growth across APAC.

New Zealand based Aaron Morton, will support this expansion as a technical expert in APAC. Morton is a veteran of Apache Cassandra, starting his contributions in 2010. He is a committer to the core code base and a member of the Project Management Committee (PMC) for Cassandra.

“DataStax continues to see rapid adoption of Cassandra in a form factor which is easy to operate, developer ready, cloud delivered and presents a dramatic reduction in TCO. We recently launched Astra, which is the first serverless deployment based on Apache Cassandra that works on all three major public clouds,” said Dutta. “I am thrilled to join DataStax to help connect developers and enterprises in APAC to the power of Apache Cassandra by engaging, enabling and empowering them.”

With offices around the world and APAC-specific locations in Australia, Japan, and Singapore, DataStax has helped nearly 500 of the world’s most demanding enterprises and half of the Fortune 100 power their modern data apps.

Endowus is a Singapore-based financial technology company that empowers people to take control of their financial future. “Thanks to DataStax, we were able to easily move from one cloud provider to the next without inconveniencing our team or our customers. As a result, we have a future-proofed tech stack that will enable us to continue serving our users effectively as we continue to scale,“ said Joo Lee, CTO, Endowus.

SC Ventures (Nexus) offers international banking services, working across some of the world’s most dynamic markets including Asia, Africa and the Middle East. “With more than 750 branches worldwide and a presence in 59 markets, SC Ventures (Nexus) relies on DataStax to help provide a secure, distributed database infrastructure,” said Suresh Khatri, Head of Engineering, SC Ventures (Nexus). “As we further develop our digital banking platform and banking as a service offering, the solution allows us to leverage Stargate API gateways to catalyze financial services innovation.”

