DataRobot and SBI Holdings Expand Commercial Partnership, Strengthening DataRobot’s Commitment in Japan

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataRobot, the leader in Value-Driven AI, and SBI Holdings, Inc. (TYO: 8473), a pioneer of internet financial services in Japan, today announced plans to deepen their partnership in the region through a significant investment as well as the purchase of an expanded license to deploy DataRobot’s single-tenant SaaS platform across several additional subsidiaries in the financial services sector.

“The SBI Group is an invaluable customer and partner with whom we share a global vision of what’s possible as we enter a new era of AI,” said Debanjan Saha, CEO of DataRobot. “Together, we understand the impact of AI and the transformative value AI solutions bring to businesses of all kinds. I look forward to all we will accomplish in this next chapter of our partnership.”

SBI Holdings formed a strategic capital and business alliance with DataRobot in December 2020, and invested in DataRobot from the Company and the “SBI 4+5 Fund” led by its subsidiary, SBI Investment. SBI Holdings has leveraged DataRobot’s technology to launch over one hundred AI projects focused on banking and insurance. With the additional investment, the SBI Group strives to further expand the use of DataRobot’s AI platform, applying innovative solutions on a global scale.

“As investors and longtime customers, we know and understand the power of DataRobot’s AI solutions first-hand,” said Yoshitaka Kitao, Representative Director, Chairman, President & CEO of SBI Holdings. “With our investment, we’re doubling down on our belief in not only the future of AI but in DataRobot as the leader in such an important industry in today’s global economy.”

With this investment, SBI Holdings and DataRobot will work together to support a spectrum of the SBI Group companies applying the AI platform. Specifically, DataRobot will support the SBI Group companies with AI project strategy, development and execution, as well as AI training for various persons working with and managing the platform.

About DataRobot

DataRobot is the leader in Value-Driven AI, a unique and collaborative approach to AI that combines an open platform, deep expertise and broad use-case experience to improve how organizations run, grow and optimize their business. The DataRobot AI Platform is the only complete AI lifecycle platform that interoperates with an organization’s existing investments in data, applications and business processes, and can be deployed on any cloud environment. Global organizations, including 40% of the Fortune 50, rely on DataRobot to drive greater impact and value from AI. Learn more at datarobot.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About SBI Holdings

The SBI Group has achieved dramatic growth centered around its three major businesses: the Financial Services Business, which includes online securities, banking, and insurance; the Asset Management Business, which primarily invests in venture companies; and the Biotechnology, Healthcare and Medical Informatics Business, which develops and markets pharmaceuticals, health foods, and cosmetics, as well as research and development of new drugs.

From FY2022, the SBI Group will shift to the five businesses: “Financial Services,” “Investment,” “Asset Management,” “Crypto-asset,” and “Non-financial.” To achieve our goal of “going beyond finance with finance as its core,” we will continue to focus on improving products and services using advanced technology and creating new business opportunities.

