dataplor Highlights How Spirit Halloween is Leading the Pop-Up Retail Trend Amid Store Closures

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As traditional retail giants continue to shut their doors, Spirit Halloween has stepped in, reviving vacant spaces and transforming them into profitable, seasonal pop-up locations. In 2024, the presence of Spirit Halloween has grown more significant, illustrating a broader shift in the retail real estate landscape. dataplor, a leading provider of global location intelligence, has analyzed the data behind Spirit Halloween’s location strategy, uncovering key trends reshaping how commercial spaces are utilized.

The wave of closures from well-known retailers, such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Sears, has created prime opportunities for businesses like Spirit Halloween to occupy high-visibility, high-traffic spaces. According to dataplor’s analysis, the top five former tenants of Spirit Halloween locations in 2024 include:

Bed Bath & Beyond : 77 locations

: 77 locations Rite Aid : 66 locations

: 66 locations Tuesday Morning : 59 locations

: 59 locations Sears : 54 locations

: 54 locations CVS: 39 locations

These brands account for approximately 13% of all current Spirit Halloween locations. Notably, four of them have filed for bankruptcy in the past six years. This surge in vacant spaces has opened up new opportunities for pop-up retailers, like Spirit Halloween, to strategically use short-term leases.

“ Our analysis shows that vacancy rates in retail spaces are creating unique opportunities for pop-up stores,” says Geoff Michener, CEO and founder of dataplor. “ Spirit Halloween’s success reflects a broader economic trend where temporary, flexible retail models are thriving amid store closures.”

Looking Beyond Halloween: The Expansion of the Pop-Up Model

As e-commerce continues to expand, the demand for traditional retail spaces may decline, but seasonal brands are seizing the opportunity. Spencer Gifts, the parent company of Spirit Halloween, is testing this model beyond Halloween with the introduction of Spirit Christmas. For the first time, Spirit will convert some of its Halloween locations into Christmas pop-up stores across the Northeast, further demonstrating the viability of the pop-up model across multiple seasons.

dataplor’s research indicates that the rise of pop-up stores like Spirit Halloween could mark a shift away from traditional brick-and-mortar models. As more retail giants close their doors, the demand for short-term, seasonal retail solutions will continue to grow. For lessors and real estate investors, the rise of pop-up stores presents an opportunity to fill vacant spaces with tenants that drive foot traffic and create buzz.

