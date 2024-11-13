Datalogz to Host a Fireside Chat on the Future of Enterprise Analytics with DJ Patil, Former US Chief Data Scientist and Former US Under Secretary of the Air Force, Kristyn Jones

Datalogz to host another exclusive fireside chat to explore the transformative role of AI in enterprise analytics.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Datalogz, the pioneering BI Ops innovator, is once again bringing together the brightest minds in enterprise analytics with an upcoming fireside chat on November 14th, Future Frontiers: Navigating Enterprise Analytics in the AI Era. Hosted in New York City, this highly anticipated gathering will feature DJ Patil, former Chief Data Scientist for the United States, alongside Kristyn Jones, US Under Secretary of the Air Force, and moderated by Logan Havern, CEO of Datalogz.





These distinguished speakers offer unique insights and expertise with the data science, analytics, and defense and national security fields. DJ Patil, the first U.S. Chief Data Scientist, pioneered data science policies under President Obama, advancing data use in healthcare, national security, and public good. He remains a leading voice for ethical data innovation. Kristyn E. Jones, the Former Under Secretary of the Air Force has deep expertise in defense and national security and has had a pivotal role in shaping the future of the U.S. Air Force and Space Force. Both emphasize using data and strategic resources to drive informed decision-making that strengthens national interests.

The event is set to draw CDOs, CIOs, CISOs, and other key data leaders from Fortune 1000 enterprises, offering them a unique opportunity to exchange ideas on the impact of artificial intelligence on analytics and business intelligence. Building upon the success of Datalogz’s previous NYC panel discussion with prominent data figures such as Guy Lehman (former CDO of Honeywell and SVP of Data at Walmart) and Xingchu Liu (CDAO of Pfizer), this fireside chat aims to delve further into the challenges and possibilities that lie at the intersection of AI, data management, and organizational change.

“Last time, we witnessed an engaging exchange of ideas that sparked new ways of thinking about data management and AI in enterprise analytics,” said Havern. “This time, with DJ Patil and Kristyn Jones, we’re excited to deepen that conversation and focus on actionable strategies for today’s data leaders, with more of a government focus.”

Highlights of the evening will include:

Gain insights from the former US Chief Data Scientist and one of the most influential figures in the field of analytics. Patil and Jones will share their perspectives on how enterprises can effectively harness AI to streamline data operations, transform data cultures, and create value-driven analytics products.

Exploring Strategies to Tackle BI Challenges: Attendees can learn about essential strategies to navigate BI sprawl, enhance data governance, and promote a culture of efficient data use – key themes that emerged as focal points in Datalogz’s previous panel discussions.

Engagement and Networking with Industry Leaders: The event is designed to facilitate meaningful connections and conversations with other leaders who are actively shaping the future of enterprise analytics. Attendees can expect valuable takeaways and shared insights that align with Datalogz’s commitment to innovation and best practices.

“The future of enterprise analytics hinges on more than just technological advancement – it’s about creating cultures that value and effectively use data,” said Patil. “I’m looking forward to exploring how data leaders can address these complexities as they expand their AI-driven capabilities.”

This fireside chat will build on Datalogz’s tradition of fostering open dialogue among data experts, drawing attention to the role that AI and data governance play in achieving sustainable transformation. Discussions will address the evolving roles of C-level data leaders, the intricacies of integrating AI into existing systems, and the importance of strong data governance practices to build trust and drive impact across organizations.

For more information about Datalogz and future events, please visit datalogz.io/events.

About Datalogz

Datalogz is a fast-growing, culture-focused, venture-backed startup dedicated to building products that re-imagine an organization’s Business Intelligence environments. Datalogz is creating the future of BI Ops and is on a mission to end BI and analytics sprawl. The team comprises elite data technology entrepreneurs and analytics leaders and is always looking to bring on talent that aligns with its vision, mission, and values.

Contacts

Tina Bhatia



Datalogz



+1-315-216-2203



tina@datalogz.io