DataLink Presents at RISE National 2022: Highlights Components of Robust Vendor Management Program for Demonstrating Value Proposition  

March 7-9, 2022, Gaylord Opry Land, Nashville

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataLink Software (DataLink), a leading provider of integrated population health applications and value-based care performance management solutions, will present at RISE National 2022, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 11:35 a.m-12:20 p.m. (EST). During the session, “Realizing the Return: Ensuring Service Providers Deliver Value,” a panel of thought leaders from DataLink, Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield and FTI Consulting will examine the components of a strong vendor management program. Topics include financial accountability to help clients understand the value proposition of a platform, strategies employed to increase value and how to create a process to measure return, including translating platform usage statistics to value.

“We’re excited to share key insights on how to best address key industry challenges facing Medicare Advantage (MA) professionals who are attending RISE National,” says Kevin Steele, chief executive officer, DataLink. “This event will be timely and strategic, including innovative opportunities for overcoming the long-term effects of COVID-19 on patient health, issues related to MA plans and ongoing compliance with new regulations in today’s evolving healthcare landscape.”

“Realizing the Return: Ensuring Service Providers Deliver Value” features Wayne Gibson, senior managing director, Health Solutions, FTI Consulting; Laurin Dixon, lead executive, Medicare Products, Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield; and Michael Schopke, chief growth officer, DataLink Software.

RISE National 2022 is centered around quality face-to-face time for peer-to-peer exchange and benchmarking, as well as essential regulatory and compliance updates, digital health care delivery trends, and a focus on breaking down silos to create a unified vision among teams.

Steele adds, “DataLink’s Evoke360’s risk adjustment engine manages current, projected and suspected conditions and values, empowering better health for value-based care initiatives by offering interoperability in a payer-agnostic, meaningful use-certified point-of-care solution.”

About DataLink Software

Founded in 2001, DataLink is a healthcare technology company that empowers better health by delivering real-time data aggregation, EHR connectivity, and dynamic dashboards and reporting to payers, providers and care partners. DataLink promotes the collaboration of multiple stakeholders across the care continuum, providing a holistic, real-time view of the entire spectrum of patient data, and its intelligent, data-driven solutions drive value by reducing the cost of care, improving quality scores, ensuring risk adjustment accuracy, and simplifying healthcare navigation. For more information, visit www.datalinksoftware.com.

Contacts

Media:

Nicole Dufour



CPR Communications



ndufour@cpronline.com

201.641.1911 x 54