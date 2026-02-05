Datalign Advisory Expands GEOsAI, Giving Financial Advisors an AI Solution to Pinpoint New Practice Locations

New capabilities give RIAs a data-driven roadmap for opening new offices—backed by Datalign's proprietary knowledge graph of over 200 million Americans.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datalign Advisory today announced an expansion of GEOsAI, its AI-powered geographic expansion engine, with new capabilities designed to help financial advisors identify exactly where to open new office locations. The expansion pinpoints communities where underserved consumers are actively seeking financial guidance but lack access to qualified local advisors—transforming GEOsAI from a market intelligence tool into a complete site selection engine for organic growth.

Following its launch in June 2025, an advisor who expanded their geographic coverage with GEOsAI input saw an 11.4% increase in scheduled appointments at a 15% lower cost per lead.

Advisors across the Datalign network are using GEOsAI to inform their growth strategies. Chad Webb, Vice President of Growth Operations at Modern Wealth Management, shared how the tool has guided their expansion strategy: "Geo-mapping has been a valuable tool in shaping our growth strategy," said Webb. "Datalign's ability to visualize target markets using demographic and economic data helps ensure our efforts are focused where they can have the greatest impact."

Built on Datalign's proprietary knowledge graph of over 200 million Americans, GEOsAI synthesizes over a decade of behavioral, financial and demographic data to reveal where genuine demand exists.

GEOsAI Expansion Unlocks New Capabilities

Precision Targeting: Advisors can target down to specific ZIP codes and communities where underserved consumers are actively seeking financial guidance but can't find qualified local advisors.

Hidden Market Discovery: Uncovers locations invisible in public demographic data where consumers already match their target audience and specialization.

Prospect Conversion: In pilot testing, one advisor using GEOsAI achieved a 12% boost in revenue from new clients, 11% lower cost per lead and 9% more leads compared to traditional expansion methods.

"Organic growth has always been the hardest part of building an advisory practice—there's never been a way to systematically identify where demand exists," said Satayan Mahajan, CEO of Datalign Advisory. "GEOsAI solves that. Advisors can now pinpoint exactly where to grow and reach underserved clients that need their advice—before competitors even know these markets exist."

GEOsAI Takes the Guesswork Out of Growth

Mark Casady, General Partner & Co-Founder at Vestigo Ventures and former CEO of LPL Financial, offered his perspective on GEOsAI’s initial launch in June 2025: "Throughout my career in wealth management, the most enduring challenge wasn't just growing—it was growing with purpose. For too long, our industry has relied on intuition and word-of-mouth to guide strategic decisions. What Datalign is building with GEOsAI and other AI innovations represents a fundamental shift. It empowers advisors to see around corners, to grow intelligently and to spend more time doing what truly matters—deepening relationships and delivering transformative value to their clients."

At launch, GEOsAI introduced three core capabilities that today's expansion builds upon:

Strategic Expansion : Data-driven recommendations for advisors looking to extend their geographic reach, showing exactly which communities need their specialization.

Market Opportunity: Analysis of promising regions factoring in demographic trends, community needs and current advisor availability in specific service areas.

: Analysis of promising regions factoring in demographic trends, community needs and current advisor in specific service areas. Growth Modeling: Predictive analytics that estimate where an advisor's expertise can have the greatest impact and highest conversion potential in underserved communities.

This expansion of GEOsAI follows Datalign's January release of Relationship AI, a prospect intelligence solution designed to help financial advisors build trust before the first conversation. Together, these solutions are shaping Datalign's vision for a unified organic growth platform—one ecosystem where every tool works together, replacing the disconnected point solutions that drain advisor productivity.

GEOsAI is accessible to all fiduciary advisors on Datalign's platform, with paid access available to RIAs outside the Datalign network. To explore how GEOsAI can inform your site selection strategy, contact your Customer Success Manager or email advisors@datalignadvisory.com.

About Datalign Advisory

Datalign Advisory offers a comprehensive AI-native organic growth platform serving the wealth management industry. Datalign connects Americans with fiduciary advisors through a free-to-use, AI-enhanced platform.

We launched in 2022 from the heart of Cambridge's innovation hub. As an SEC-registered business, our platform has served over 100,000 consumers and referred more than $80 billion in assets to 13,000+ trusted advisors. 86% of advisors on our platform appeared on the 2023 Barron's Top RIA list.

Built on trust, powered by technology and designed for real life—this is perfectly aligned finance. For news and updates, connect with us on LinkedIn.

Press: Ulrike Klein, ulli@datalign.com