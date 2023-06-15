Databricks Ventures Invests in Snowplow

Snowplow and Databricks extend strategic partnership to elevate first-party customer data for real-time AI in the Lakehouse Platform

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snowplow, the global leader in AI-ready customer behavioral data, today announced an investment from Databricks Ventures. The investment will further extend the partnership between the companies to empower organizations to deliver Next-Gen Customer Experiences.

Building upon the successful partnership established between Snowplow and Databricks, the funding will drive joint go-to-market initiatives. These include both further technical integrations and joint solutions to streamline the delivery of AI, fueled by Snowplow’s first-party customer data. Later this month at Databricks Data AI Summit 2023, Snowplow’s Chief Product Officer Yali Sassoon will officially unveil the latest joint solution called Next Best Action Personalization, which enables Databricks customers to take advantage of several benefits in the Lakehouse Platform, including:

Real-time personalized product recommendations;

Prediction of customer churn;

Personalized customer experiences across multiple touchpoints.

In addition to developing joint strategic solutions, Snowplow is excited to join Databricks Partner Connect later this summer, making it easier for Databricks customers to take advantage of Snowplow’s fully compliant AI-ready behavioral data and real-time event streaming. All of which can be accessed directly from the Databricks platform.

“We’re excited to be investing in Snowplow as we deepen our partnership. Collecting, analyzing, and acting on proprietary data is critical for companies to achieve a competitive edge, and the Snowplow platform has been at the forefront of enabling organizations to capitalize on behavioral data,” said Andrew Ferguson, VP, Corporate Development & Ventures at Databricks. “We look forward to featuring Snowplow in Partner Connect later this year, making it even easier for customers to discover and access their offering.”

“Since establishing our partnership with Databricks, our shared customers have been effective in elevating their first-party customer data to differentiate their AI and Personalization strategies,” said Alex Dean, CEO and Co-founder of Snowplow. “This investment represents our shared commitment to support more organizations to develop composable Customer Data Platform (CDP) use cases on the Lakehouse platform.”

About Snowplow

Snowplow empowers organizations to generate trustworthy, first-party Customer Data to power Marketing and Advertising performance.

1.9+ million sites and applications use Snowplow to generate and model first-party customer data from across their digital interfaces to capture descriptive customer journeys and build actionable first-party Behavioral Profiles. Purposely designed for the data platforms as a single source of truth; Marketers, Data teams and CDPs can activate Snowplow data across Customer 360, Personalization and ML use cases.

With Snowplow, organizations like Strava, Auto Trader, and Software.com reach, engage and win customers, while retaining an industry-leading data governance posture, with full GDPR and CCPA compliance.

About Databricks Ventures

Databricks Ventures is the strategic investment arm of Databricks, the data and AI company. Databricks Ventures invests in innovative companies that align with our view of the future for data, analytics and AI; and are committed to extending the lakehouse ecosystem or using the lakehouse architecture to create the next generation of data and AI-powered companies.

