Databento and Domeyard Founder Christina Qi is Featured on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#databento–Rising entrepreneurial superstar Christina Qi is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Qi is the CEO of Databento, an on-demand market data platform. She formerly founded Domeyard LP, a hedge fund focused on high frequency trading (HFT) that traded up to $7.1 billion per day.

Failing to earn a job offer after a Wall Street internship, Qi started Domeyard from her dorm room with $1000 in savings about nine years ago. Qi has become a voice in her industry, contributing to the World Economic Forum’s research on AI in finance, guest lecturing at dozens of universities, and teaching Domeyard’s case study at Harvard Business School. She is grateful to be able to open up about her mistakes, and to help people turn failures into opportunities.

“We love having smart, game-changing entrepreneurs on Impact, and Christina Qi is exactly that,” said Shegerian. “Her amazing career to date and list of accomplishments at such a young age are inspirational. Christine has a terrific story and I can’t wait for our listeners to hear the discussion.”

“It was such a pleasure speaking with John Shegerian and opening up about my struggles as an entrepreneur in a controversial industry,” said Qi. “Thanks to John and the Impact Podcast for having me!”

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

