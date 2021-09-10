Database Trends and Applications Names Reltio to Big Data 50 List for 5 Consecutive Years

Reltio Recognized for Driving Innovation in Collecting, Storing, and Extracting Value from Data

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#business360—Reltio, an award-winning provider of the first cloud-native master data management (MDM) SaaS platform used by companies worldwide to succeed in the digital economy, today announced it has been named to the 2021 Database Trends and Applications (DBTA) “Big Data 50,” a list of companies driving innovation and expanding what is possible for collecting, storing, and extracting value from data.

Reltio has now appeared on the “Big Data 50” for 5 consecutive years.

“Big Data 50” is presented by Database Trends and Applications and Big Data Quarterly, which delivers news and analysis on big data, data science, analytics and the world of information management.

Reltio Connected Data Platform is a multi-tenant, multi-domain MDM solution that enables companies to create a unified, trusted data repository for operational, analytical, and real-time requirements of enterprises. Reltio Enterprise 360, Reltio Enterprise 360 Site Intelligence (for the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries), Reltio Connected Customer 360, and Reltio Identity 360 provide the flexibility, scalability, security, business continuity, and choice that only a cloud-native MDM SaaS platform can deliver.

Reltio Connected Data Platform uniquely features big data architecture to manage massive data volumes in real-time for operational, analytical, and data science use cases, an API-first SaaS business model for rapid configuration and responsive data management, and Connected Graph technology to discover relationships among entities (people, products, brands, locations, channels, and more).

Chas Kielt, Program Director, Corporate Communications, Reltio: “We are thrilled to be recognized by the editorial team at DBTA as an innovator in data management for five straight years. Extracting business value from data begins with bringing it together in one place and making it reliable and accessible to a range of internal and external stakeholders. The challenge of managing data is only increasing as the number of sources, for example, third-party data and inputs from devices and sensors in an IoT environment, grows. The Reltio Connected Data Platform – our Master Data Management SaaS platform – was engineered from the start on a Big Data, cloud-native architecture. This is in contrast with providers who have repurposed on-premises or single-tenant managed software. Reltio continues to lead technology advances to benefit our customers and partners.”

Tom Hogan, Jr., Group Publisher, DBTA: “The message has been clear for some time, but the pressures exerted by recent events have provided even more evidence of the need to understand what is happening in real time and, if possible, even anticipate future opportunities and risks. Whether helping to react faster to trends, create timely products and services, or enable rapid fraud detection, the availability of better access to fresh, high-quality data delivers competitive advantage. To support organizations in navigating through new challenges and an evolving big data ecosystem, Big Data Quarterly presents the Big Data 50, a list of companies driving innovation and expanding what is possible in terms of collecting, storing, and extracting value from data.”

About Reltio

Reltio disrupted the master data management (MDM) software market when it launched the first cloud-native MDM software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform in 2011. The Reltio Connected Data Platform is a proven multi-tenant, multi-domain MDM platform that masters all data types in real-time and at-scale. Customers benefit from agility, scale, simplicity, security, and performance unmatched by Reltio’s competitors.

