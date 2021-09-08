DataArt Acquires SFL, Strengthens Digital Engineering Capabilities

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#finance–DataArt, a global software engineering firm, today announced its acquisition of SFL, an Armenia-based software development company. The acquisition enhances DataArt’s capabilities in digital engineering and is part of the firm’s strategy to respond to rising demand for high-end engineering services across multiple markets.

Founded in 2006, SFL has become one of Armenia’s foremost engineering companies by providing best-of-breed IT solutions to global clients across industries. Focusing on IT strategy and full-cycle software development, SFL develops solutions based on market knowledge, in-depth technology expertise, and high methodological competence. SFL has an exceptionally strong technical team in Yerevan and a well-earned reputation for high-quality service and sharp delivery.

“We are pleased to welcome SFL to the DataArt family. By uniting our teams in Yerevan, we are creating the strongest IT team in the region, with a unique corporate culture and endless opportunities for career growth. The merger with SFL reinforces our commitment to invest in Armenia, strengthen our team and enhance client service”, said Eugene Goland, President of DataArt.

By leveraging the expertise of SFL’s team, DataArt can fulfill ambitions for growth while offering the incoming team access to significant, large scale transformation projects.

DataArt will continue to serve existing SFL clients, primarily in the US and Europe.

“We’re excited to join forces with DataArt, as their business model is compatible with our company culture and values,” said Arsen Gevorgyan, CEO of SFL. “With the company’s impressive history of growth, we can now provide even more value for our clients by tapping into DataArt’s resource pool in a number of countries.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in Q3 of 2021.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

