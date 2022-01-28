Data Privacy Day Underscores Importance of Safeguarding Personal Information Online

RB Advisory Offers Tips to Control Sensitive Data and Navigate the Digital World

WINTER PARK, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CyberThreat–Data is everywhere. It is used in a variety of ways and formats. What we use to communicate and advance our lives, can also have a dark side. Personal information can become compromised and can cause a path of destruction that negatively impacts our financial security and our identity.

Friday, January 28, 2022, is Data Privacy Day, or Data Protection Day. This is a national day dedicated to raise awareness and improve knowledge for individuals and businesses on how to stay safe online and protect personal information. With so many activities making headlines about data breach scandals, hacks, and cybersecurity threats it is imperative to give the topic the attention it needs to underline the necessity for data privacy and advocacy for increased data privacy legislation. Additionally, encouraging businesses to respect consumer data, implement safeguards and adoption of appropriate security controls around the collection, processing and sharing of such customer data. In today’s hyper-connected world, it is imperative that business understand the legal basis for collecting, processing and sharing consumer data, this is especially important for sensitive personal identifiable categories of data.

To protect your sensitive data that could potentially be abused and to prevent scams, it is important to follow the following tips:

Avoid Phishing scams – beware of suspicious calls or emails, and avoid clicking on unknown links or attachment

Create strong passwords

Be wary of free or open Wi-Fi networks

Install anti-virus and anti- malware protection

Keep all your software apps up to date

Use two-factor authentication

“There is a fine line between privacy and convenience. By striking the right balance, individuals and businesses can tap into guides, tips, insights, and trustworthy partners that will help navigate the digital world and take back control of sensitive digital information,” says Regine Bonneau, CEO of RB Advisory LLC, a leader in empowering companies to successfully manage global cybersecurity risks, vulnerabilities and compliance requirements.

On this Data Privacy Day, be committed to increasing awareness about the processing of your company’s data. Education and increased awareness can help prevent cyber threats and mitigate risks. There are many options available to practice good cyber hygiene and safeguard digital information. Contact us at 407-794-5668 to schedule a free 30-minute consultation with an industry leader focused on helping customers understand the value of their corporate data.

