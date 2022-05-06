Data on Kubernetes Community Announces Schedule for DoK Day at KubeCon Europe 2022

May 16 event includes End User Panel, How to Protect Your Data, 1000 Node Cassandra Cluster on Amazon’s EKS, and much more

OREGON CITY, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Data on Kubernetes Community (DoKC) today announced the schedule for DoK Day at KubeCon Europe 2022 with over 20 talks, musical interludes, and an interactive quiz. The virtual event is being held Monday, May 16.

According to the 2021 Data on Kubernetes Report, 90% of respondents believe Kubernetes is ready for stateful workloads, yet significant challenges remain. DoK Day brings together practitioners and end users describing the use cases, techniques, and best practices for running data on Kubernetes including:

Running Kafka on Kubernetes, across three clouds at Adobe – Grant Griffiths, core contributor and reviewer for the Kubernetes CSI and SIG Storage communities working at Portworx

1000 node Cassandra cluster on Amazon’s EKS? – Matt Overstreet, Principal Solutions Architect for DataStax

Operating FoundationDB on Kubernetes – Johannes M. Scheuermann, FoundationDB SRE

Disaggregated Container Attached Storage, Yet Another Topology with What Purpose? – Nick Connolly, Chief Scientist, DataCore Software

“DoK Day brings together technologists who are maximizing their investment in Kubernetes by learning how to run data-intensive workloads,” said Melissa Logan, director of the Data on Kubernetes Community. “As more organizations turn to Kubernetes to run and scale their analytics and AI workloads, the demand for DoK expertise will only increase. Join us on May 16 to deep dive on use cases and best practices while making connections with those in the vanguard of running data on Kubernetes.”

Thank you to DoK Day sponsors anynines, Datastax, EDB, Ondat, and Timescale, and technical program committee members Gabriele Bartolini of EDB, Patrick McFadin of DataStax, and Lisa-Marie Namphy of CockroachDB.

“The DoK Community continues to grow, to deliver, and to build a unique space where folks can share knowledge and have conversations that are shaping the next decade of data on Kubernetes,” said Bart Farrell, head of community, Data on Kubernetes Community. “We are scaling with more content, speakers, and now with in-person meetups delivered in London, Istanbul, and planned for other regions.”

DoKC founding platinum sponsors include DataStax, EDB, MayaData, and Portworx by Pure Storage. The community has quadrupled in size in the past year and continues to grow in 2022 with over 11,000 members. Hosting 129 meetups along with community gatherings on awareness and connection, the community of DoK is flourishing and creating new opportunities for connection with new local meetup groups including DoK London, now meeting in person and virtually around the world. Meetup topics range from how Adobe operates stateful applications on Kubernetes across multiple data centers and regions to practical questions such as how to deploy production-ready Postgres to Kubernetes.

Pre-registration for Dok Day is required. To register, you must add it during your KubeCon + CloudNativeCon registration. Registrants will also receive details about the in-person after-party at a hotel across the street from the main KubeCon event (limited to the first 50 guests).

Additional Resources

About Data on Kubernetes Community (DoKC)

Kubernetes was initially designed to run stateless workloads. Today it is increasingly being used to run databases and other stateful workloads. The Data on Kubernetes Community was founded in June 2020 to bring practitioners together to solve the challenges of working with data on Kubernetes. An openly governed community, DoKC exists to assist in the emergence and development of techniques for the use of Kubernetes for data. https://dok.community/

Contacts

Jesse Casman



jesse@constantia.io

415-730-2793