Data Gumbo Launches Industry-Grade Smart Contract Marketplace, GumboStore

CEO Andrew Bruce Joins ExxonMobil, Blockchain for Energy and S&P to Discuss the Value and Adoption of Blockchain-powered Smart Contracts During CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2022

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CERAWeek 2022 — Data Gumbo, the industrial smart contract network company, today announced the launch of GumboStore, the first industry-grade smart contract marketplace. GumboStore enables companies to easily create, deploy, publish or license intuitive smart contract templates to eliminate transactional and informational friction in commercial relationships.

“GumboStore makes smart contracts accessible to companies wanting to streamline operations and automate contractual relationships without having to code,” said Andrew Bruce, Founder and CEO, Data Gumbo. “The marketplace contains numerous open source templates and other smart contracts published by leading blockchain and industrial organizations. By enhancing GumboNet’s smart contract network with a marketplace, businesses gain access to pre-built, intuitive smart contracts that can be deployed immediately, resulting in significant cost and time savings.”

Access to GumboStore requires a subscription to Data Gumbo’s global, enterprise smart contract network, GumboNet™. Industrial companies on the network can access pre-integrated data sources configured by Data Gumbo, existing templates in the marketplace and the ability to publish smart contracts to create new revenue streams. GumboStore enables companies to implement blockchain-powered smart contracts to free up working capital and currently includes an array of smart contracts built for industrial use cases such as:

Commodity haulage

Offshore day-rate drilling

Integrated drilling services

Last-mile haulage

Chemical transport delivery

Production chemicals

Water haulage

Field rentals

Vendor-managed inventory

Additive manufacturing

In addition to launching GumboStore, Andrew Bruce is participating in CERAWeek 2022, which is currently taking place in Houston, TX. Bruce will join executives from Blockchain for Energy, S&P Global Commodity Insights and ExxonMobil in a panel discussion entitled “Growth & Success of Blockchain in Oil & Gas Supply Chains” taking place on March 8 from 9:30 am – 10:10 a.m. CST. The panel will offer attendees insights into how the adoption of blockchain-powered smart contracts can afford operators and service providers a surefire way to guarantee transactional certainty, automate environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting and improve bottom lines in a low-risk environment.

About Data Gumbo

Data Gumbo is the smart contract company trusted by global industrial enterprises. The only network of enterprises and their customers, suppliers and vendors that successfully incorporates real-time sensor level and field data to validate transactions, GumboNet™ reduces costs by more than 10% for all network members by automatically eliminating payment delays, disputes and complicated reconciliations.

To date, Data Gumbo has received equity funding with Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, the venture subsidiary of Saudi Aramco; Equinor Ventures, the venture subsidiary of Equinor, Norway’s leading energy operator; and L37, a hybrid venture capital and private equity company. Data Gumbo is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with global offices in Stavanger, Norway, and London, UK. For more information, visit www.datagumbo.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

