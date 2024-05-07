DATA Communications Management Corp. To Announce First Quarter 2024 Results on May 13, 2024

BRAMPTON, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, will announce its First Quarter 2024 results the evening of Monday, May 13, 2024.





The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM, and James Lorimer, CFO, will present the results followed by a live Q&A.

Instructions on how to join the webcast and call are available below.

To join the webcast (via Microsoft Teams) on your computer, mobile app or room device

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 284 159 172 699



Passcode: rVeV5u

Or call in (audio only)

+1 647-749-9154, 174293459# Canada, Toronto



Phone Conference ID: 174 293 459#

Find a local number | Reset PIN

The Company’s full results will be posted on its Investor Relations page and on www.sedarplus.ca. A video message from Mr. Kellam will also be posted on the Company’s website.

About DATA Communications Management Corp.



DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. DCM serves major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contacts

Mr. Richard Kellam



President and Chief Executive Officer



DATA Communications Management Corp.



Tel: (905) 791-3151

Mr. James E. Lorimer



Chief Financial Officer



DATA Communications Management Corp.



Tel: (905) 791-3151



ir@datacm.com