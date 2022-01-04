Data Center World Announces 2022 Conference Program, Delivers Four Days of Unparalleled Education for Technology Professionals

Launches One-Day Summit Focused on the Data Center 2025, Presented by Omdia Analysts

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Data Center World, the leading global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals, today announces the 2022 Conference Program. The four-day program provides technology professionals with vital education for a rapidly changing technology ecosystem. Data Center World is AFCOM’s annual global gathering and will take place March 28-31, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Register to attend here.

“The data center industry is changing. Technologies and practices that were once considered cutting-edge are becoming main stream in data centers of all sizes. AI-enabled analytics, intelligent monitoring, liquid cooling, smart-grid ready UPS, lithium-ion batteries, automation and even robotics are changing the game and allowing data centers to operate more efficiently,” said Liz Cruz, Conference Director, Data Center World. “Data center managers are now required to learn, evaluate and act quickly all while facing a skills shortage and hiring challenges. Attending Data Center World is the perfect opportunity for data center managers to accelerate learning and share best practices.”

“This year’s program will feature many exciting and innovative topics. We’ll be discussing new design concepts, how sustainability will be impacting investment, debt and architecture, and we’ll even dive into new data-driven data center management solutions. For those attending, this will be an amazing chance to take industry-leading knowledge back to your organization. Senior teams, engineers, executives and other data center experts can apply the emerging concepts to be discussed at Data Center World to their business. This is an amazing chance to our industry to come together, learn, network and grow,” added Bill Kleyman as Program Chair for Data Center World.

The Conference Program offers more than 70 sessions from 100 speakers, keynote presentations from industry thought leaders, case studies as well as workshops, covering essential topics such as edge computing, co-location, hyperscale, predictive analytics, 5G, DCIM, cloud, AI, sustainability and more.

Conference tracks include:

Emerging Data Center Technologies

Colocation, Hosting and Cloud Innovation

and Cloud Innovation Design, Build, Operate, Control

Data Center Essential

Sustainability & Mission Critical Facilities Management

To learn more about the Data Center World Conference Program, click here.

Data Center World Key Highlights

The Exhibit Hall will feature 100+ exhibitors showcasing the latest industry solutions. Select exhibitors include: Virginia Transformer, Honeywell, Sumitomo Electric Lightwave, Raritan, Armstrong Fluid Technology, Atlas Oil Company, BGIS and PacketFabric.

Data Center World will host its first Analyst Summit, Data Center 2025, on March 28, 2022. Global technology research firm, Omdia, will present the one-day conference within a conference, featuring expert cloud and data center analysts leading in-depth interactive sessions covering key cloud and data center trends. Attendees will also receive a copy of the Data Center Trends to Watch 2022 report. Registration for the Summit will open in mid-January.

The Data Center Startup Challenge will pit data center technology startups against each other and judges will determine the companies with the best opportunity for success. The deadline for submissions is January 28, 2022.

Data Center World will also offer unlimited networking opportunities targeted at data center professionals.

Registration for Data Center World 2022, which takes place March 28-31, 2022, in Austin, Texas, is open. Register here.

