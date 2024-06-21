DAT Appoints Industry Veteran Jeff Clementz as CEO and Expands Tony Salazar’s Role as COO & CFO

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DAT Freight & Analytics today named Jeff Clementz as Chief Executive Officer. Clementz joined DAT in 2023 as Chief Product Officer, a role he will oversee until a new CPO has been hired.





“We are delighted to welcome Jeff as the new CEO,” said Satish Maripuri, DAT’s Interim CEO & Group Executive at Roper Technologies. “His success building and leading innovative marketplace platforms at eBay/PayPal and at Walmart eCommerce aligns with DAT’s mission to intelligently connect freight carriers, brokers, and shippers to efficiently and profitably move freight. As Chief Product Officer, Jeff has significantly impacted DAT by fostering a customer-centric culture and driving growth-focused product innovation in fraud prevention, analytics, and platform resilience.”

Clementz brings 25 years of experience managing networks, marketplaces, payments, and e-commerce platforms. He previously was president and CEO at Shift, an e-commerce platform for the auto industry, and Senior Vice President and General Manager of Walmart’s Marketplace, where he was responsible for building the retail giant’s foundational commerce platforms. He also held various product and operating leadership positions at PayPal, eBay, and Intel both in the United States and Australia.

“At the heart of DAT is a culture obsessed with our customers’ needs and an ongoing re-imagination of the freight marketplace since 1978,” Clementz said. “This is an exciting time as we roll out innovations that will bring advances in productivity and tools that help customers improve their businesses. I am honored to lead DAT toward a future of continued success and innovation. In my time working at DAT as Chief Product Officer, I have been impressed by the expertise and passion our teams bring to work every day.”

Tony Salazar named CFO and COO

DAT also announced that Chief Financial Officer Tony Salazar has taken on expanded responsibilities as Chief Operating Officer.

Salazar joined DAT in 2018 after serving as a General Manager and Senior Director of Finance & Business Operations at Intel. He has more than 20 years of experience in the technology sector, including responsibility for strategic planning, revenue and pricing optimization, operations management, and financial planning and analysis.

“Tony will be responsible for integrating DAT’s strategic growth investments and operating goals and drive a mindset of continuous improvement in the DAT operating model,” Maripuri said. “His strategic acumen will ensure that we drive operational excellence alongside financial stewardship, and continue to grow our position as the industry’s predominant freight marketplace and analytics provider.”

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates both the largest truckload freight marketplace and truckload freight data analytics service in North America. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on more than 400 million annual freight matches, and a database of $150 billion in annual freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. DAT is headquartered in Beaverton, Ore.

