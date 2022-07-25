Home Business Wire Daston Wins Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year Award —...
Daston Wins Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year Award — US Federal

LEESBURG, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Daston today announced that it has received the 2021 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year Award for US Federal.

Daston was recognized for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers build applications on Google’s world-class infrastructure while giving organizations the flexibility to innovate, enabling staff to provision resources without the need to manage the complexity of the underlying architecture.

“Over the past year, public sector organizations have relied on digital technologies to help them respond to rapid changes in the market, and we’re proud of the support that our partners like Daston have provided these important institutions,” said Bronwyn Hastings, vice president of Global ISV Partnerships and Channels, Google Cloud. “We’re thrilled to recognize Daston as our Public Sector Partner of the Year for US Federal, based on their deep knowledge and proven experience in helping customers succeed across the industry.”

“Our recognition as a Google Cloud Partner shows that we are meeting our goal of effectively helping organizations enable their teams to securely connect and get work done from anywhere, on any device,” said Daston Executive Greg Callan. “We look forward to helping even more people work smarter using the Google Cloud platform so that they can focus on what really matters.”

ABOUT THE DASTON CORPORATION

The Daston Corporation is an Information Technology consulting and services company offering solutions for corporations, military and various government agencies. Our IT professionals are enthusiastic, experienced, and consultative, with demonstrated expertise managing IT projects from inception through needs analysis, design and configuration through to implementation, training, and ongoing operational support if desired. For more information, visit www.daston.com.

