Dassault Systèmes to Unveil Its Next “Design for Life” Installation at London’s Design Museum

Aurora, a sustainable installation designed by renowned architect Arthur Mamou-Mani in partnership with Dassault Systèmes, will be showcased during the Waste Age exhibition in October 2021 to coincide with COP26

Aurora demonstrates the principles of circular architecture using material that can be bio-sourced, 3D-printed, crushed, reprinted, and is industrially biodegradable

Aurora was designed virtually using Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud , which supports decision-making from the molecular level to end-of-life

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEXPERIENCE—Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) (Paris:DSY) today announced the next installation in its “Design for Life” program of collaborations with groundbreaking designers around the world, Aurora by Arthur Mamou-Mani and Dassault Systèmes. Aurora is an interactive manifestation of the power of uniting design, science and industry to collaboratively imagine and create sustainable innovations that harmonize product, nature and life. Aurora will be showcased in London during the opening weeks of the Design Museum’s Waste Age exhibition from October 23, 2021 to coincide with the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.





This most recent “Design for Life” collaboration was initiated two years ago as an experimental research project into the use of upstream thinking – a design approach and process that makes regeneration a requirement of every project – and Dassault Systèmes software, to demonstrate the principles of circular innovation. Aurora is the culmination of that research: an experiential installation made of modules that can be crushed, melted and reformed, in a continuous process of reinvention and rebirth.

“Aurora celebrates a new dawn in the wake of the worldwide trauma of the global pandemic,” said Arthur Mamou-Mani, Architect. “As designers, architects and engineers, we can now come together to create shared experiences, rather than fixed projects, empowering people with the means of both production and creativity.”

From material selection to design and fabrication, Aurora signals the end of the take-make-waste era and the dawn of built environments conceived for regeneration with an inclusive approach that weaves together knowledge and know-how from multiple disciplines. Following a molecular-level analysis of different materials, bioplastic Polylactic Acid (PLA) – a non-toxic thermoplastic derived from plants, which can be 3D-printed, assembled, recycled and printed again in a continuous, closed loop – was selected. The team used Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform on the cloud to collaborate and create a virtual twin experience of its artwork in a virtual space that precisely replicates the Design Museum of London atrium.

“The intent for this collaboration was to realize the installation through a process that was holistic, integrative and exploratory,” said Anne Asensio, Vice President Design Experience, Dassault Systèmes. “By questioning every aspect of its production and lifecycle, from a detailed assessment of the environmental impact of the material through to the possibilities for disassembly and reuse, we wanted to bring the audience along a journey that questions how we may design and create habitats in the future.”

This means replacing top-down, data-driven city planning with new urban narratives and allowing citizens to contribute to more sustainable cities.

With high-impact photorealistic visuals, the team experienced the installation’s appearance in this virtual space at different times of day, as light, shadows and airflows change the environment. It was able to imagine, experiment, design, optimize, test, visualize and refine its creations virtually and in parallel before consuming any physical materials, and evaluate the sustainability of every choice. This ensured that it achieved the project’s objectives and delivered an optimized experience that demonstrates a world in which every “made” object – from home and lifestyle to mobility and cities – is imagined, invented and manufactured for sustainability.

In this “decade to deliver” a 50% reduction in global CO2 emissions, experts in design and science must converge and collaborate to envision a new, unified practice for sustainable models to support a planet having limited resources. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform allows them to collaborate and use technologies including virtual reality, 3D modelling, simulations and generative design in a virtual universe that unifies their disciplines, facilitates understanding through the universal language of 3D, and eases the complexity of sustainability decision-making, from the molecular level to manufacture and end-of-life reuse/recovery/recycling, for more ethical and more sustainable design.

Initiated a decade ago, “Design for Life” is an ongoing program to explore how science and technology can empower designers to build a better, more sustainable world. Previous collaborations have included Kengo Kuma, Thom Mayne and Patrick Jouin.

Aurora will be showcased during the Waste Age exhibition at the Design Museum, London from October 23 – November 14, 2021. A press preview day will take place on October 21.

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

About Arthur Mamou-Mani

Arthur Mamou-Mani is a French architect, and director of the award-winning architecture practice Mamou-Mani, specialising in a new kind of digitally designed and fabricated architecture. Arthur is a lecturer at the University of Westminster, and has given numerous talks around the world on “Eco-Parametric” architectural practice, including two TedX conferences in the U.S. and France. A fellow of the Royal Society for Encouragement of the Arts Manufacture and Commerce, he has won the American Architecture prize, the RIBAj Rising Star Award and has recently been awarded the prestigious Pierre Cardin Prize for Architecture from the Academie des Beaux-Arts in France. In 2020 the Architects Journal named Mamou-Mani one of its 100 Disruptor Practices who are challenging the norms of traditional architecture practice in their drive to bring about sustainable alternatives. Alongside his architectural practice Arthur founded the digital-fabrication laboratory FabPub, allowing the public to experiment with large-scale laser cutting and 3D printing equipment in Hackney, London



www.mamou-mani.com

About Waste Age: What Can Design Do?

To coincide with the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), the Design Museum will host an exhibition showing what design can do to tackle the critical problem of waste and its environmental consequences across the globe. The exhibition will showcase the visionary designers that are reinventing our relationship with waste, including contributions from Formafantasma, Stella McCartney, The Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Fernando Laposse, Bethany Williams, Phoebe English, Natsai Audrey Chieza and more. For the first time, exhibition visitors will be able to see new commissions that confront the waste problem including, a large-scale art installation by Ibrahim Mahama made from e-waste in Ghana.



#EndTheWasteAge



www.designmuseum.org/exhibitions/waste-age-what-can-design-do

