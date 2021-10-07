Dassault Systèmes Launches 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Centers of Excellence, Its Global Program to Empower the Workforce of the Future

New program provides businesses and governments with a network of centers for experiential, lifelong learning with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to accelerate the digital transformation of industry

Unique virtual/real learning experiences combining the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and state-of-the-art machinery enable students and professionals to thrive in fast-changing jobs

Five centers in France, India, Mexico and the US have already joined the program to strengthen interactions between academia and businesses

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEXPERIENCE—Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced the launch of 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Centers of Excellence, a global program to provide students, professionals, learners, businesses and governments with a network of centers dedicated to experiential, lifelong learning with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform that enables the current and future workforce to accelerate the digital transformation of industry.

The program answers a global need to prepare students and professionals with the knowledge and know-how to thrive in emerging and fast-changing jobs in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, and infrastructure and cities, where digital technologies are converging to impact every aspect of industrial business – from ideation to manufacturing.

The first centers to join the program – CampusFab and the Trades and Qualifications of Excellence Campus – South (CMQE-SUD) cluster in France, the K-Tech Center of Excellence in Aerospace & Defense in India, the Composites Manufacturing Simulation Center of Purdue University in the U.S., and the Industrial Innovation Center for Aerospace (CIIA) in Mexico – operate closely with employers in the aerospace, automotive, energy and electronics industries. Backed by government funding, the centers and their industrial partners collaborate to enable new learning models structured by digital practices that elevate the skills of the local workforce.

Centers that join the 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Centers of Excellence program are equipped with the expertise to offer unique learning opportunities combining virtual worlds on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform with state-of-the-art machinery used in the workplace, as well as courses and curricula designed in collaboration with local employers and taught by platform-certified instructors. Students, operators, technicians, engineers and innovators can boost their employability by developing in-demand skills in virtual twin processes, materials science, data-driven manufacturing and other areas, in the context of existing or future job roles.

“Creating learning facilities that continuously adjust to the rapid transformation of industries can only be achieved by combining efforts from government, local employers, academia and technology providers,” said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry, Marketing & Sustainability, Dassault Systèmes. “The 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Centers of Excellence program leverages our experience in collaborative learning programs and in the continuous reinvention of industry practices with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform at their core. Through this network of centers, we can strengthen these combined efforts and enable the emergence of new models for businesses, work and education.”

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Edu: https://edu.3ds.com/en

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

