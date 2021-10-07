Home Business Wire Dassault Systèmes Launches 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Centers of Excellence, Its Global Program to...
Business Wire

Dassault Systèmes Launches 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Centers of Excellence, Its Global Program to Empower the Workforce of the Future

di Business Wire
  • New program provides businesses and governments with a network of centers for experiential, lifelong learning with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to accelerate the digital transformation of industry
  • Unique virtual/real learning experiences combining the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and state-of-the-art machinery enable students and professionals to thrive in fast-changing jobs
  • Five centers in France, India, Mexico and the US have already joined the program to strengthen interactions between academia and businesses

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEXPERIENCEDassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced the launch of 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Centers of Excellence, a global program to provide students, professionals, learners, businesses and governments with a network of centers dedicated to experiential, lifelong learning with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform that enables the current and future workforce to accelerate the digital transformation of industry.

The program answers a global need to prepare students and professionals with the knowledge and know-how to thrive in emerging and fast-changing jobs in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, and infrastructure and cities, where digital technologies are converging to impact every aspect of industrial business – from ideation to manufacturing.

The first centers to join the program – CampusFab and the Trades and Qualifications of Excellence Campus – South (CMQE-SUD) cluster in France, the K-Tech Center of Excellence in Aerospace & Defense in India, the Composites Manufacturing Simulation Center of Purdue University in the U.S., and the Industrial Innovation Center for Aerospace (CIIA) in Mexico – operate closely with employers in the aerospace, automotive, energy and electronics industries. Backed by government funding, the centers and their industrial partners collaborate to enable new learning models structured by digital practices that elevate the skills of the local workforce.

Centers that join the 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Centers of Excellence program are equipped with the expertise to offer unique learning opportunities combining virtual worlds on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform with state-of-the-art machinery used in the workplace, as well as courses and curricula designed in collaboration with local employers and taught by platform-certified instructors. Students, operators, technicians, engineers and innovators can boost their employability by developing in-demand skills in virtual twin processes, materials science, data-driven manufacturing and other areas, in the context of existing or future job roles.

“Creating learning facilities that continuously adjust to the rapid transformation of industries can only be achieved by combining efforts from government, local employers, academia and technology providers,” said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry, Marketing & Sustainability, Dassault Systèmes. “The 3DEXPERIENCE Edu Centers of Excellence program leverages our experience in collaborative learning programs and in the continuous reinvention of industry practices with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform at their core. Through this network of centers, we can strengthen these combined efforts and enable the emergence of new models for businesses, work and education.”

Social media:

Share this on Twitter: #3DXEdu Centers of Excellence program launched by @Dassault3DS to empower the workforce of the future, with first five centers in France, the U.S., India & Mexico

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

For more information:

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Edu: https://edu.3ds.com/en

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

###

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French “société européenne” (Versailles Commercial Register # B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Contacts

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts
Corporate / France

Arnaud MALHERBE

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com
+33 (0)1 61 62 87 73

North America

Suzanne MORAN

suzanne.moran@3ds.com
+1 (781) 810 3774

EMEAR

Virginie BLINDENBERG

virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com
+33 (0) 1 61 62 84 21

China

Grace MU

grace.mu@3ds.com
+86 10 6536 2288

India

Santanu BHATTACHARYA

santanu.bhattacharya@3ds.com
+91 9717972875

Japan

Yukiko SATO

yukiko.sato@3ds.com
+81 3 4321 3841

Korea

Jeemin JEONG

jeemin.jeong@3ds.com
+82 2 3271 6653

AP South

Pallavi MISRA

pallavi.misra@3ds.com
+65 90221874

Articoli correlati

Embark Releases Webcast From Embark Day Showcasing Business and Technology Progress to Accelerate Rollout of Autonomous Trucking

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company Hosted Over 20 On-Highway Autonomous Truck Demonstrations Former Secretary of Transportation and Embark Board Member Elaine Chao Discussed AV...
Continua a leggere

Sontiq® Announces Industry-First Digital Safety and Security Features for Families

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Features Safeguard Families Against Cyberbullying, Ransomware and Social Engineering with Resolution and Reimbursement Protection BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#digitalsafety--With the ongoing vulnerability...
Continua a leggere

Goldmoney Announces the Official Launch of Subsidiary Company Totenpass

Business Wire Business Wire -
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goldmoney Inc. (TSX:XAU) (US:XAUMF) (“Goldmoney” or the “Company”), a precious metal financial service and technology company, is pleased...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
intelligenza artificiale unsplash

Aumentare il coinvolgimento dei clienti con l’intelligenza artificiale

Digitale