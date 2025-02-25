Dassault Systèmes Introduces SOLIDWORKS CPQ, Its AI-Powered Business Solution for Fast and Accurate Configure, Price and Quote Capabilities

SOLIDWORKS CPQ helps companies configure products to customer requirements and produce quotes quickly and accurately

New business solution on Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform extends the benefits of SOLIDWORKS to product portfolio managers and sales teams

Portfolio management, product development, manufacturing and sales are connected in a dynamic “3D UNIV+RSE” delivering a complete software ecosystem to streamline business operations

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3DEXPERIENCE--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced the launch of SOLIDWORKS CPQ, its new configure, price and quote solution on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. SOLIDWORKS CPQ integrates powerful generative AI capabilities that enable businesses to accelerate the order and delivery of customized products through a dynamic virtual experience connecting product portfolio management, development, manufacturing and sales.

With SOLIDWORKS CPQ, companies can quickly define and design a portfolio of configurable products to fit their customers’ requirements, and quickly produce precise quotes. This configure-to-order approach extends the benefits of SOLIDWORKS applications beyond design, bringing product portfolio managers and sales teams into the manufacturing experience. This business solution uniquely engages the technologies at the core of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, surpassing the limits of traditional CPQ solutions with the latest advances in virtual twins, virtual design companions, generative experiences and sense computing.

By linking product configurability rules to a virtual twin on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, design teams can use SOLIDWORKS CPQ to explore material selection, structural integrity, availability, cost and other factors, and select the optimal choices quickly and easily. Based on these selections, SOLIDWORKS CPQ helps technical sales engineers to quickly generate an accurate quote as well as a 3D configured product that can be explored in a virtual reality experience that fully immerses the customer in the completed project, facilitating final decisions.

SOLIDWORKS CPQ also offers the flexibility to update product definitions as market trends, commercial offers and customer preferences evolve, and the ability to launch technical and financial approvals of quotes to reduce sales order delays.

As product development strategies across all industries trend toward the delivery of products that respond to specific customer requests, competitive businesses can rely on these new ways of working to balance product customization and standardization efficiently and profitably.

“SOLIDWORKS CPQ builds upon the 30 years of innovation that have made 3D design simple and powerful. With this new business solution, we’re expanding our scope and reaching new audiences by introducing a complete software ecosystem for manufacturing with next generation technologies that work together in an integrated, effortless way. These dynamic and intelligent ‘3D UNIV+RSES’ enhance every stage of a business’ journey toward growth,” said Manish Kumar, CEO, SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes.

Dassault Systèmes announced SOLIDWORKS CPQ at 3DEXPERIENCE World, its annual event for the SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE platform user communities. SOLIDWORKS CPQ will be available to customers this summer.

