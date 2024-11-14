Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE Platform to Be Used for Electric Vehicle Development at Volvo Cars

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform helps automotive manufacturers streamline collaboration and deliver data-driven approaches to manage complexity

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform has been selected by Volvo Cars to be used in the development of electric vehicles, by the company’s engineers

Volvo Cars is already using solutions from Dassault Systèmes, allowing for smooth migration of data to facilitate collaborative design and development

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEXPERIENCE—Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that Volvo Cars has chosen to deploy Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform within its engineering processes for vehicle development.









With an automotive industry constantly evolving toward electric, connected and autonomous mobility, companies must be able to accelerate the launch of advanced solutions. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform helps automotive manufacturers streamline enterprise-wide collaboration and deliver data-driven approaches to manage complexity in the electric vehicle market. They can share real-time information with multiple teams worldwide, and build up their revenue pipeline by reducing engineering time, lead time and costs, maximizing the reuse of parts, increasing product quality, and overcoming regulation challenges.

Volvo Cars, which was already using Dassault Systèmes’ CATIA applications, chose to strengthen the role of Dassault Systèmes as its partner to complete its mission to be a fully electric automotive company.1 The automaker can benefit from a seamless migration of its data from CATIA applications and third-party solutions, to one scalable virtual platform that facilitates collaborative vehicle design and development.

Engineers at Volvo Cars will rely on multiple Dassault Systèmes industry solution experiences based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to improve quality, part reuse, issue management, the test and validation cycle, requirements and traceability. These solutions include: “Efficient Multi-Energy Platform,” “Global Modular Architecture,” “Smart, Safe & Connected” and “Sustainable Multi-functional Vehicle.”

“Automakers are under pressure to deliver new products and functions quickly and cost-effectively. Volvo Cars excels in developing unique vehicle experiences. In order to build these best-in-class experiences, their engineers need advanced technology solutions, including the ability to combine the development of hardware and software together. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform will provide this,” said Laurence Montanari, Vice President, Transportation & Mobility Industry, Dassault Systèmes.

###

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Dassault Systèmes’ industry solution experiences for transportation and mobility: https://www.3ds.com/industries/transportation-mobility/transportation-mobility-solutions

Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions: http://www.3ds.com

SHARE THIS ON THE SOCIAL PLATFORM X

@Dassault3DS #3DEXPERIENCE platform to be used for electric vehicle development at Volvo Cars

Connect with Dassault Systèmes on

https://x.com/Dassault3DS

https://www.facebook.com/DassaultSystemes

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dassaultsystemes

https://www.youtube.com/DassaultSystemes

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all – consumers, patients and citizens. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 350,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

© Dassault Systèmes. All rights reserved. 3DEXPERIENCE, the 3DS logo, the Compass icon, IFWE, 3DEXCITE, 3DVIA, BIOVIA, CATIA, CENTRIC PLM, DELMIA, ENOVIA, GEOVIA, MEDIDATA, NETVIBES, OUTSCALE, SIMULIA and SOLIDWORKS are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a European company (Societas Europaea) incorporated under French law, and registered with the Versailles trade and companies registry under number 322 306 440, or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners. Use of any Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries trademarks is subject to their express written approval.

1 The contract between Volvo Cars and Dassault Systèmes was signed in Q1 2024.

Contacts

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France, Arnaud MALHERBE, arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com, +33 (0)1 61 62 87 73



North America, Natasha LEVANTI, natasha.levanti@3ds.com, +1 (508) 449 8097



EMEA, Virginie BLINDENBERG, virginie.blindenberg@3ds.com, +33 (0)1 61 62 84 21



China, Grace MU, grace.mu@3ds.com, +86 10 6536 2288



Japan, Reina YAMAGUCHI, reina.yamaguchi@3ds.com, +81 90 9325 2545



Korea, Jeemin JEONG, jeemin.jeong@3ds.com, +82 2 3271 6653