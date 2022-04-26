Dasera Named 2022 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist for Best Emerging Technology

Dasera earns nod from industry leaders, and “has serious capability to be a market disruptor”

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dasera, the platform that helps organizations operationalize their data governance programs, today announces that it was named a 2022 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Emerging Technology category. CODiE finalists represent the best products, technologies and services in software, information and business technology. According to the 2022 CODiE Award judge, Dasera “has the serious capability to be a market disruptor.”





Winner of over 14 awards, Dasera helps organizations operationalize their data governance programs. Organizations typically depend on up-front assessments and infrequent audits, leaving ongoing data governance up to chance. The Dasera platform continually monitors data infrastructure, data attributes, and data users and helps Security, Data, Privacy, and Compliance teams to collaborate and radically improve data governance. Visit Kiosk ESE 14 at RSAC 2022, June 6-9 in San Francisco to learn how Dasera helps cloud-first organizations operationalize their data governance programs.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. Dasera was picked as one of 137 finalists across multiple business categories in a talent-packed field of nominees.

“The 2022 CODiE Award finalists highlight the products and people who drove their industries forward through innovative products and leadership in these uncertain times,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These honorees continue the proud tradition of CODiE Award finalists of recognizing the most impactful products, services and leaders of their time, setting a foundation for the next generation of innovators. Congratulations to all who received this well-earned acknowledgment.”

“We are honored to be recognized by the CODiE judges as a finalist in the Emerging Technology category,” said Ani Chaudhuri, CEO. “Most organizations have no way to continually and automatically monitor context and enforce data governance policies — in other words, their data governance isn’t operationalized. They need a DataGovOps solution. Dasera is the industry’s first and leading DataGovOps solution. We automatically integrate security and compliance at every stage of the data lifecycle by continually monitoring context and policy and integrating feedback into existing workflows. With Dasera, our customers can be confident that their data governance program is fully operationalized and always-on.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the virtual winner announcement celebrations on June 8 and June 9, 2022.

Details about each finalist are listed at https://siia.net/codie/codie-finalists/.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 450 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies. Our diverse members provide the critical data, content, and information that drives the global economy, informs financial networks, connects learners and educators, and drives innovation. Learn more at siia.net.

About Dasera

Dasera helps organizations operationalize their data governance programs. The Dasera platform continually monitors context and policy among all Data Governance stakeholders in an organization, including Security, Compliance, Privacy, and Data Owners, automating the integration of security and compliance at every phase of the data lifecycle. Named among the 10 Hottest Cloud Security Startups of 2021 by CRN, Dasera was co-founded by serial entrepreneurs and security veterans Ani Chaudhuri, Noah Johnson, and David McCaw and is backed by Sierra Ventures, One Way Ventures, Saama Capital, Sand Hill Angels, and others.

To learn more, visit www.dasera.com or contact us at info@dasera.com.

