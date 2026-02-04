DAS Technology Unleashes Patent-Pending Vehicle Smart Score at NADA 2026

Vehicle Smart Score finally brings an automotive industry first VIN-centric monthly statement to dealership customers, boosting dealership loyalty and revenue.

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DAS Technology, the leading AI-native Customer Data & Experience Platform (CDXP) for automotive retailers, today announced their patent-pending Vehicle Smart Score (VSS), a new consumer-facing monthly statement and vehicle score, designed to dramatically strengthen dealership loyalty, customer satisfaction, increase F&I and service revenue, and encourage vehicle upgrades through clear, vehicle-specific ownership insights. Their latest AI-native technology is officially unveiled exclusively at the 2026 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Las Vegas. DAS Technology leverages their innovative CX platform, complete with patented vehicle quoting and 276 data integrations, to power the industry’s first “monthly statement” for consumers.

Vehicle Smart Score, fully incorporated into the DAS Technology AI-Native Customer Experience platform, leverages the power of AI to send vehicle owners a monthly summary by email and text, centralizing all vehicle information and dealership purchase opportunities in a simple, easy-to-understand overview of the overall status of their vehicle – including open recalls, completed and missed maintenance, warranty coverage, F&I coverage (purchase and decline/still available to buy) and much more. Behind the scenes, the experience is powered by a robust AI-native data platform that includes 276 integration partnerships. The ability to pull and clean data from multiple dealer systems along with OEM and vehicle data sources at this scale is an industry-first – and exclusive to DAS Technology.

For dealers, the value goes far beyond a better consumer experience.

“Most other industries not only send their customers offers but they are consistent in sending a monthly statement, summarizing customer loyalty benefits and new purchase opportunities. Until now, the automotive industry has never had technology to do this at scale,” said Alexi Venneri, Co-founder and CEO at DAS Technology. “Vehicle Smart Score is truly groundbreaking, building on our company’s 16-year track record of innovation, patented CX platform, and hundreds of data integrations. It delivers to consumers, branded by the dealership, a genuinely useful solution to help them finally know what they have purchased previously for their vehicle and all additional opportunities to further ensure they protect their investment. Letting them also explore upgrades in F&I coverage, accessories, parts, and even trading up their vehicle creates real dealership loyalty and many more revenue opportunities – all without dealership staff having to increase their workload.”

Turning clarity into loyalty – and loyalty into revenue

Rather than relying on generic reminders or discounts, Vehicle Smart Score creates a reason for customers to return to a dealership by anchoring the relationship around the vehicle itself. Owners can quickly see a “good, better, best” score that includes 10 or more helpful features including:

A personalized AI agent to walk them through their monthly statement. An ongoing summary of F&I products they already purchased at the time of sale, and which declined opportunities are still available for purchase. Available aftermarket accessories they can purchase for their vehicle. Whether there are open recalls or warranty items that need attention. Which recommended services have been completed, missed, or are coming up soon, with an easy way to schedule all in one place: consumers no longer need to keep service records in their glove box! Dealership service offers and reminders of unique benefits such as loaner vehicles and loyalty programs specific to the dealership and/or brand. Clear explanation of how their vehicle mileage, time, and ownership duration affect future maintenance needs as well as sharing if the consumer is in a positive or negative equity position. When the vehicle’s condition and value may make a trade-in conversation relevant, including their equity position information and that month’s lease and purchase incentives. A gallery of possible upgrade vehicles with an opportunity to request custom quotes delivered in minutes. Buying alerts are also sent to dealership staff when a consumer is back in market based on how they interact with their Vehicle Smart Score statement. Additional purchase opportunities and partnerships can be presented, based on dealership preference and other industry partnerships, such as the ability to shop for insurance quotes.

The VSS experience is grounded in the customer’s actual vehicle history and condition, so the outreach feels helpful instead of promotional – leading to higher engagement and stronger acceptance of service and sales offers. Consumers will rely on knowing their monthly statement is in their email inbox and can easily go back to view it throughout the month.

Initial dealer feedback has been very positive, especially around increasing service ROs and trade-ins. Dealers previewing Vehicle Smart Score have said that it gives them a more natural way to re-engage customers who might otherwise drift to independent service providers or delay major maintenance – while also identifying opportunities to initiate trade-in discussions when the data supports it. It also finally gives their staff a way to see a complete summary of each customer’s purchase history paired with new revenue opportunities, so they don’t have to log into multiple other dashboards and hunt for information.

Vehicle Smart Score is wholly unique to the automotive industry and is available to all dealerships that have the complete DAS Technology CX platform.

Built for scale, leveraging AI and real-time alerts

Vehicle Smart Score is delivered as part of the DAS Technology CX Platform and is designed to run continuously in the background. By aggregating and interpreting data from a vast array of sources automatically, the system eliminates the need for manual updates, custom processes, or additional staff effort. It includes real-time alerts to dealership staff when customers interact with VSS, giving them incredible insight into when they should engage with consumers to get the maximum result from each outreach.

This patent-pending technology delivers an incredibly positive ownership experience that strengthens the dealer-customer relationship each month – creating dealership and brand loyalty that competitors can’t replicate with sporadic offers and inconsistent outreach.

See Vehicle Smart Score live at NADA 2026

Vehicle Smart Score will be unveiled at NADA 2026. Attendees can see the experience live at the Product Demo stage in the West Hall on Wednesday, February 4th at 11:30 AM PT or dive deeper to learn how impactful it can be at the DAS Technology booth #1311W during the show.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit dastechnology.com/get-demo.

About DAS Technology

DAS Technology is an AI-native customer data and experience platform built to drive results for dealers, groups and OEMs. For more than sixteen years, the company has enabled retailers to turn data and technology into better consumer experiences with measurable ROI. Its platform connects AI-driven search, engagement, lead response, social and reputation management, and customer intelligence into a single integrated one-to-one solution. DAS Technology is trusted by thousands of retailers and partners, integrates with more than 270 automotive and marketing platforms, and supports approximately 37% of U.S. automotive retail transactions. More information at dastechnology.com/nada.

Media Contact:

Krys VanSlyke

SVP of Marketing

480-421-5959

press@dastechnology.com