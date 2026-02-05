DAS Technology Named Best New Product for Dealers at NADA 2026 for Breakthrough AI-native Innovation

Power AI Search ver. X Recognized by Dealer Judges for Advancing How Dealers Compete in AI-Driven Search

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DAS Technology, the automotive industry’s AI-native Customer Data and Experience Platform provider, today announced it has been named Best New Product at the 2026 National Automobile Dealers Association Convention following a live pitch competition held during NADA 2026 in Las Vegas.

Selected from more than 600 exhibitors, DAS Technology emerged as the top solution among ten finalists in the NADA Exhibitor Best New Product Pitch Competition. The award was determined by a panel of dealer judges evaluating solutions based on real world dealer impact, innovation, and measurable outcomes.

DAS Technology extends its sincere appreciation to the dealer judges who evaluated this year’s competition, including Scott Dube, Dealer Principal of McGovern Hyundai Route 93; Bobby Sight, Vice President of Rob Sight Ford; and Savannah Simms, Director of Business Development at Ford Lincoln Fairfield. The company also thanks Anthony Rinaldi, Senior Manager of Digital Communications at National Automobile Dealers Association, for moderating the session.

The winning presentation was delivered by Alexi Venneri, Co-founder and CEO of DAS Technology, alongside SVP of Marketing Krys VanSlyke, showcasing the company’s newest solution, Power AI Search. The solution is designed to help dealers win visibility in AI-driven and generative search experiences while strengthening reputation performance and consumer trust.

Power AI Search combines AI-driven review generation, sentiment analysis, and one-to-one AI video to expand consumer generated content and elevate dealer visibility across emerging AI-shaped search platforms. While existing DAS solutions already deliver more positive reviews than competing platforms, Power AI Search pushes that performance to beyond seven times, lifting overall star ratings and driving higher AI search rankings that convert into increased lead volume.

“Dealers are no longer competing only on traditional search results,” said Venneri. “AI platforms are deciding which retailers are visible to consumers. Power AI Search was built to ensure dealers are found, trusted, and chosen in this new environment. We are honored that the dealer judges recognized the real-world impact of this solution.”

As part of NADA 2026, DAS Technology will host a live presentation of the award-winning solution today:

Winning Visibility in AI-Driven and Generative Search

(Full Presentation by Winner of the NADA Exhibitor Pitch Competition)

Thursday, February 5th at 2:20 PM PST

NADA Live Stage, West Lobby - Las Vegas Convention Center

This marks the second time DAS Technology has won the NADA Best New Product Pitch competition, making the company the first two-time winner in the history of the event. The recognition reinforces DAS Technology’s continued leadership in delivering AI-native innovation built for measurable dealer outcomes.

During NADA 2026, DAS Technology unveiled four new AI-native capabilities, including Power AI Search, AI Video Inventory Mover, Smart Quote AI, and expanded AI-driven use of more than 270 data integrations. Together, these innovations form what the company calls the DAS X Factor, a measurable unfair advantage for dealers navigating an AI-first automotive marketplace.

Dealers, partners, and media attending NADA 2026 are invited to visit DAS Technology Booth 1311W to see live demos of the award-winning solution, meet the team, and learn how DAS Technology is helping dealers win visibility, engagement, and revenue in an AI-shaped future.

About DAS Technology

DAS Technology is an AI-native customer data and experience platform built to drive results for dealers, groups and OEMs. For more than sixteen years, the company has enabled retailers to turn data and technology into better consumer experiences with measurable ROI. Its platform connects AI-driven search, engagement, lead response, social and reputation management, and customer intelligence into a single integrated one-to-one solution. DAS Technology is trusted by thousands of retailers and partners, integrates with more than 270 automotive and marketing platforms, and supports approximately 37% of U.S. automotive retail transactions. More information at dastechnology.com/nada.

Media Contact:

Krys VanSlyke

SVP of Marketing

480-421-5959

press@dastechnology.com