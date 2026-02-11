DAS Technology and Experian Team Up to Activate Automotive Audience Segments Inside the DAS CX Platform

Integration connects Experian’s automotive audiences with the DAS Technology AI-native CX platform to power precision targeting, personalized engagement, and measurable sales and service outcomes.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DAS Technology today announced a strategic collaboration with Experian®, a global data and technology leader, to integrate their automotive audiences and predictive insights directly into the DAS Technology Customer Data & Experience Platform (CDXP).

The joint effort integrates Experian’s automotive audience segments, intelligence & insights with DAS Technology’s AI-native engagement, automation, and measurement capabilities. The result is a single, connected system dealers can use to identify in-market shoppers, activate high-intent audiences, and convert opportunities across sales and service.

By embedding Experian’s automotive audiences natively within the DAS CX Platform, dealers gain precise visibility into vehicle ownership, equity position, and purchase or service timing at the household level. Those insights can be activated immediately through DAS-powered marketing, lead response, and retention workflows – without stitching together disconnected tools or exporting data between systems.

The integrated solution allows dealer groups to concentrate investment on the right households, reduce wasted spend, and improve conversion by aligning audience, messaging, and timing across the entire customer lifecycle.

With Experian‘s automotive audiences fueling the DAS CX Platform, dealers can:

Build high-intent conquest and retention audiences using verified vehicle ownership, equity, and in-market signals instead of broad demographic targeting. Activate personalized campaigns that dynamically align inventory, offers, and messaging to each shopper’s profile and timing. Prioritize and automate lead engagement across internet, phone, and showroom opportunities using DAS AI workflows informed by Experian’s household and vehicle insights. Identify service and trade-up opportunities by pinpointing lapsed service customers, equity-positive owners, and recall-eligible vehicles. Measure real performance impact through dashboards that connect audience strategy, campaign execution, and sales and service outcomes in one place.

“Dealers are navigating tighter margins and higher expectations, which makes precision and automation non-negotiable,” said Jason Barrie, COO of DAS Technology. “By integrating Experian’s industry-leading automotive audience segments directly into our AI-native CX Platform, we’re delivering a connected system that reveals true market opportunity and drives more efficient, profitable sales and service execution.”

“Automotive retailers need precise, actionable insights to compete effectively in today’s market,” said John DeMarco, Senior Vice President of Experian Automotive. “Our collaboration with DAS Technology puts Experian’s rich automotive audiences to work inside a powerful engagement platform, so dealers can focus their spend on the most likely buyers and high‑value service households, increase conversion, and build long‑term customer relationships.”

High-Impact Outcomes

Dealers leveraging the combined DAS Technology–Experian solution can expect:

More qualified opportunities driven by verified ownership, equity, and intent data

Higher engagement and conversion through automated, personalized follow-up

Reduced marketing waste by concentrating spend on true market opportunity

Greater operational efficiency as technology manages prioritization, routing, and outreach

About DAS Technology

DAS Technology is the AI-native customer data and experience platform built to drive results for automotive retailers. For more than sixteen years, DAS Technology has enabled over 9,300 dealers, retailers, partners and OEMs to turn data and technology into measurable sales and service outcomes. Its platform connects AI-driven search, engagement, lead response, social and reputation management, inventory merchandising, and customer intelligence into a single integrated one-to-one solution. DAS Technology integrates with more than 270 automotive and marketing platforms and supports approximately 37% of U.S. automotive retail transactions.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

