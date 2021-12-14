Danvas Announces Launch with $7 Million Seed Funding Round

World’s first luxury art display will raise the bar for exhibiting NFTs and digital artworks IRL

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Danvas, a startup that will bring NFTs and digital art into the real world through a specialized, museum quality display, announced today its brand launch as well as the close of a $7 million seed round. Participants in the round included Greycroft, Lerer Hippeau, Waverley Capital, VaynerFund, UTA Ventures, BDMI and prominent angel investors Rich Greenfield and Jason Nazar.

The first premium, luxury digital art canvas, Danvas will accelerate the world’s appreciation of digital artists and their artwork, and introduce art collectors to the beauty, value, and possibilities of the next wave of digital art. Danvas’ screens will possess a fully dimensional interactive design that brings NFT art to life and will reinforce the authentic ownership of the artwork.

“At Danvas, we view this moment as the beginning of a digital art renaissance,” said Danvas Co-Founders, Jeanne Anderson and Hernan Lopez. “Our goal is to create the most experientially compelling digital art frame in the world – one that invites you to interact with digital art, and ultimately convert you into a lifelong collector.”

Jeanne Anderson (Danvas CEO and former General Manager of Saatchi Art) and Hernan Lopez (Danvas Chairperson and founder of podcast powerhouse Wondery, recently sold to Amazon), connected on their shared love of working with creators and artists, and their optimism about this incredibly exciting moment in the history of art.

“Danvas will have immense implications for the visibility of digital art, leading more collectors to feel not only comfortable but excited to invest in digital art,” said Alan Patricof, Co-founder of Greycroft. “These frames are fulcrums for further growth, providing a focal point for artists, collectors and investors.”

The SAFE round of seed funding will enable Danvas to continue to innovate on this groundbreaking product through increased research and development, support the production of the displays, and finance bringing the displays to market in an impactful way.

“One of the missing links between the traditional and digital art worlds is display. How can you show your pieces in a way that matches their value and significance? Danvas will bridge that gap by giving collectors a gorgeous and visually-appealing way to proudly display their digital art collection,” said Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO and Creator of VeeFriends.

Danvas’ board of advisors will consist of an esteemed group of leaders in the art and high-tech industries including Kristie D’Ambrosio-Correll, Chief Technology Officer at MIRROR and Matthew Siegel, Chief Commercial Officer at Sonos. The full advisory board to be announced closer to launch.

Danvas will launch in Spring 2022. Galleries and private collectors can join the waitlist at Danvas.art.

About Danvas

Danvas is a new, VC-backed startup that brings NFTs and digital art into the real world through a specialized, luxury display, founded by Jeanne Anderson and Hernan Lopez. Danvas’ digital displays will bring NFT art to life in the way it’s artist envisioned — a fully dimensional interactive design. By displaying and reinforcing the authenticity of their work, Danvas hopes to empower artists to grow their art practice and gain exposure to a larger audience, and empower collectors to acquire more NFT art. For more information, visit Danvas.art and follow Danvas on Twitter and Instagram.

