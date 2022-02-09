Danske Bank Chooses SunTec SaaS to Implement Its Fee Management Platform as Part of Their Digital Core Modernization

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DanskeBank—SunTec Business Solutions, the world’s #1 pricing and billing company, today announced that it has been chosen by Danske Bank, a Danish multinational bank, for their enterprise-wide Fee Management Program. SunTec will deploy its cloud-agnostic solution, Xelerate, in a SaaS model to modernize the bank’s fee and billing management processes.

SunTec Xelerate will help Danske Bank to access products and pricing via APIs, ensure faster time-to-market and provide flexible bundling options. This will improve sales processes leading to a better customer experience with more transparency and flexible pricing options.

Nicolaj Gudbergsen, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Core Banking at Danske Bank said, “Implementing the right pricing capabilities is a critical step in the transformation of Danske Bank’s core banking engine. SunTec is providing a platform that supports our product roadmap, and provides the flexible technology we need, and enable us to digitize our workflows as we scale.”

Nanda Kumar, CEO & Founder of SunTec said, “We are happy to have been chosen by Danske Bank and we look forward to deploying our cloud-native solution to implement the Fee Management platform as part of their digital core modernization. Through this collaboration, we will enable Danske Bank to implement innovative and customer centric pricing models.”

With Xelerate, an award-winning platform, the bank will benefit from agility, reduce revenue leakage, and enhance customer experience.

About SunTec:

SunTec is the world’s No. 1 pricing and billing company that creates value for enterprises through its Cloud-based products. More than 130 clients in 45+ countries rely on SunTec to provide hyper-personalized products, offers, pricing, loyalty programs, and billing for over 400 million end-customers. SunTec products are based on our cloud-native and cloud-agnostic, API first, micro-services-based proprietary platform, Xelerate and are delivered on premise, on private cloud and as SaaS. SunTec has global operations including the USA, UK, Germany, UAE, Singapore, Canada, Australia and India. For more information, please visit us at www.suntecgroup.com or email us at marketing@suntecgroup.com

