Danish C-UAS Startup Shotling Raises €700K Oversubscribed Pre-Seed (Myriad-IPO CLUB-EIFO) for Anti-Drone Shotgun

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#counterdrone--Shotling, a Danish defense technology startup specializing in kinetic short-range counter-UAS (C-UAS) systems, today announced the closing of a pre-seed financing round with €700K committed out of a targeted €500K. The round is led by Myriad Defense Fund, with co-investment from IPO CLUB’s Fund II America 2030, and a non-dilutive match-loan granted by EIFO, the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark, supporting Shotling’s mission to deliver rapid-fire modular shotgun systems against FPV drones and loitering munitions—as the global counter-UAS market accelerates towards $10B by 2030, with kinetic defense segment showing strong momentum (25%+ CAGR).

Shotling’s rotary shotgun system provides unmatched close-range defense (50–100m) against the rapidly growing threat of kamikaze drones, combining a gatling-style design, with novel, high-capacity magazines, and firing rates up to 3,000 RPM using standard or tungsten-based 12-gauge shells. With deep expertise in weapons engineering and active defense, the Shotling team is advancing kinetic hard-kill solutions urgently needed by military units and critical infrastructure operators worldwide.

About Shotling

Shotling delivers advanced, patent-pending kinetic hard-kill systems for short-range drone defense. Its rotary shotgun platform provides affordable, adaptable countermeasures against FPV drones and loitering munitions, protecting military and civilian infrastructure from emerging aerial threats. Discover more at www.shotling.com.

About Myriad Defense Fund

Myriad invests in deep technology startups redefining defense and commercial capabilities across the Nordics and Europe.

About IPO CLUB

America 2030 is a late-stage venture capital fund dedicated to transformative investments in defense, energy, and AI infrastructure, backing founders focused on resilience and global security across the Western world.

