Damon Unveils Electrifying HyperFighter Family of Motorcycles at CES

High-performance electric streetfighter motorcycles built upon HyperDrive technology, a CES 2022 Innovation Award honoree

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Damon Motors today officially unveiled the newest edition to its family of motorcycles: HyperFighter, a raw, muscular-silhouetted, electrifying streetfighter motorcycle built for a new generation of urban riders. The company introduced the HyperFighter Colossus motorcycle, as well as a future model, HyperFighter Unlimited, available in two power options. The HyperFighter is derived from Damon’s first multi-award-winning bike, HyperSport, and is built upon the company’s groundbreaking HyperDrive™ technology. HyperDrive is the world’s first monocoque-constructed, 100 percent electric, multi-variant powertrain; which also received a CES 2022 Innovation Award. To see more of HyperFighter, watch this video.





“Forget what you know about traditional streetfighters. Just as HyperSport has done to the sportbike segment, the HyperFighter stands to disrupt the streetfighter category with groundbreaking technology not found on any other bikes,” said Jay Giraud, co-founder & CEO, Damon Motors. “The HyperFighter is a stripped-down demon of a bike that is not for the faint of heart. We’re excited to give the naked sports bike fanatic everything they want, and with HyperDrive serving as the nucleus, Damon can continue to innovate and rapidly scale to bring the world’s most electrifying motorcycles to market.”

In addition to being equipped with HyperDrive, all HyperFighter motorcycles feature:

CoPilot – 360˚ advanced warning system that uses radar, cameras and non-visual sensors to track the speed, direction and velocity of up to 64 moving objects around the motorcycle for unparalleled situational awareness

At the push of a button, patented electronic ergonomics allow riders to transform their riding position with adjustable handlebars position and a retractable windscreen to dramatically reduce wind resistance and increase long range comfort, all while in motion Customization – Design your ride with HyperFighter Unlimited customizable bodykits and graphic packages. Whether you’re a commuter, track or stunt rider, there’s options for everyone to create their own unique bike. Online configurator available later in Q1-22



HyperFighter Colossus



Est. $485/month (or $35,000 USD)

20kWh Battery

200HP

>200 Nm Torque

0-60 < 3 Seconds

0-100 < 5 Seconds

170mph Top Speed

146 mile range

Premium wheels & bodykit

HyperFighter Unlimited 20



Est. $357/month (or $25,000 USD)

20kWh Battery

200HP

>200 Nm Torque

0-60 < 3 Seconds

0-100 < 5 Seconds

170mph Top Speed

146 mile range

HyperFighter Unlimited 15



Est. $264/month (or $19,000 USD)

15kWh Battery

150HP

>200 Nm Torque

0-60 < 3 Seconds

0-100 < 5 Seconds

150mph Top Speed

120 mile range



“HyperFighter pays homage to the streetfighters of yesterday while looking to the future with unparalleled safety and performance that Damon is known around the world for,” said Derek Dorresteyn, Chief Technology Officer, Damon Motors. “We’ve built an incredible, technologically-advanced motorcycle that will appeal to both long-time streetfighter enthusiasts and new riders.”

All HyperFighter motorcycles can be reserved with a fully refundable deposit (Colossus for $250 and HyperFighter Unlimited models for just $100). To be one of the first in line for HyperFighter, and to learn more about Damon Motors, visit damon.com.

About Damon Motors



Damon Motors is a global technology leader disrupting urban mobility. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Damon believes the future of motorcycling is smarter, safer, more exhilarating and personal when there’s a fusion of human and machine. Its mission is to protect riders with technology that adapts to humans instead of the other way around. Starting with the HyperSport, Damon has reimagined the relationship between bike and rider – erasing the divide to make them one. Anchored by its proprietary electric powertrain, HyperDrive™, the company has stunned the motorcycling world by unleashing earth-scorching speed, ferocious design, and epic new technologies like CoPilot™ and Shift™. Damon continues to push limits to create global impact and shift the perception of mobility and safety.

For more information on how Damon technology is defining the new industry standard, please visit damon.com.

