Dalrada Clean Energy Board Adds Technology Advisor Charles Tang

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, “Dalrada”) would like to thank its investors, shareholders, and staff for their ongoing support while announcing Mr. Charles “Charlie” Tang as a new member of its Clean Energy Advisory Board, focusing on technology. Mr. Tang is a leading expert in Internet of Things (IOT) solutions that enable Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the edge within a distributed ecosystem. He recently launched and led large-scale initiatives to quickly modernize digitally, aiding commercial and governmental organizations amid the global pandemic.





Mr. Tang is currently leading an effort to create the first cognitive AI-powered metaverse utilizing technologies that lower costs for data sharing and improve security for customers.

Brian Bonar, Chairman and CEO of Dalrada, states, “Mr. Tang has spent much of his career helping transform businesses in the public, private, and non-profit sectors. Having launched many large-scale initiatives to help organizations quickly and securely implement solutions to complex challenges, we appreciate Mr. Tang’s commitment as an Advisor. His experience with massive digital transformation provides valuable insight for bridging the gap between technology and clean energy initiatives.”

Mr. Tang’s professional efforts in the digital transformation of healthcare positively affected how the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the payors of $1.6 trillion in annual payments, provides continual services amid the global health crisis. Additionally, his leadership in the healthcare space enabled the development of the most extensive population health surveillance system in the history of the United States. In just five days, the system connected all fifty states, six territories, 8,000 counties, and more than 20,000 U.S. nursing homes and hospitals.

Mr. Tang states, “I look forward to contributing to Dalrada’s growth as a market leader, driving progressive change in the decades to come by continuing to bring together the best and brightest minds in clean energy, technology, and healthcare.”

As a former Principal of an Information Technology firm with experience in private, commercial, and federal markets, Mr. Tang brings together many senior executive teams to collaborate and execute national and multinational initiatives.

His deep network of experts across healthcare, defense, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies delivers creative outcome-driven solutions that support highest-level operations.

Mr. Tang has led business development and sales efforts for large multinational organizations focused on technology, healthcare, and energy marketplaces. His leadership has generated over $7 billion in revenue throughout his career.

Bonar concludes, “Dalrada is honored to welcome Mr. Tang as a Clean Energy Board Advisor. His extensive comprehension of how to leverage technology for data tracking of environmental sustainability initiatives directly aligns with the Company’s ongoing expansion in clean energy.”

Dalrada’s subsidiaries, including Dalrada Technologies, Dalrada Health, and Dalrada Precision, continuously innovate impactful solutions to address the complex challenges of today and the future. For more information on Dalrada, please visit www.dalrada.com.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

With perseverance, valor, dedication, and vision, Dalrada Corporation is dedicated to tackling worldwide challenges of today and tomorrow.

Dalrada is a global company that operates under the tenet of creating impactful innovations that matter for the world. The Company works continually to produce disruptive solutions that bridge the gap of accessibility and accelerate positive change for current and future generations.

Established in 1982, the Company has since grown its footprint to include the business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Precision, and Dalrada Technologies. Each of Dalrada’s subsidiaries actively produces affordable and accessible world-class solutions to global problems. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, the statements are forward-looking, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management’s current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company’s success are more fully disclosed in the Company’s most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

Contacts

Denise Mahaffey



858.283.1253



inquiries@dalrada.com