Dahua USA Launches Three-in-One Camera to Take Proactive Approach to Video Monitoring

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dahua Technology, a world-leading, video-centric, provider of smart IoT solutions, has announced the release of a Three-in-One Camera (TiOC) for its North America market, built to deter unwanted behavior in three different ways. With warm-light LEDs, an active alarm with red and blue flashing lights, and two-way talk, the TiOC helps security operators take a proactive approach and stop incidents before they occur.

These features are referred to in shorthand as “lights, camera, action,” says Jennifer Hackenburg, product marketing director at Dahua USA. “The camera helps our customers direct security operations in an active way while decreasing the need for on-site personnel.”

Where traditional security cameras may struggle to render usable video at night, the TiOC solves this issue with Smart Illumination. When integrated with Smart Motion Detection, this means that the camera’s warm-light illuminators turn on when a target appears in a defined monitoring area. The camera then records in full color for as long as a target appears, with the LEDs acting as illumination for the recording as well as a deterrent to undesired activity. When a target stops, the LEDs switch off and the camera goes back into IR mode. “Using LEDs only when there is target reduces light pollution as well,” Hackenburg added.

If a target passes from a monitoring area into a “rule area” – a more narrowly defined area of interest – the TiOC’s active alarm feature is triggered. A siren sounds and red and blue lights flash to further deter the intruder. At this point, a prerecorded or custom message can be played through the camera’s speaker, or a security operator can use the two-way talk feature to speak to the intruder. Dahua developed new technology to improve the audio quality of this feature.

“Our VoiceCatcher technology is made up of a dual microphone that picks up audio at a greater distance – seven meters – than a traditional single microphone,” commented Hackenburg. “And our proprietary noise reduction algorithm reduces background noise such as wind.”

Other features of the TiOC include 4MP resolution, a 2.8mm fixed lens, Smart H.264+ and Smart H.265+ dual codec, triple-stream encoding, and Starlight technology. The camera is rugged as well, with an IP67 rating and ArcticPro functionality that lets the camera operate in temperatures down to -40°F.

About Dahua Technology USA

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, which is estimated to be the second largest supplier of video surveillance equipment in the world according to the Omdia 2020 Video Surveillance Analytics Market Share Database. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada.

