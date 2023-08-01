Dahua Technology USA Introduces Game-changing AcuPick Search Technology Solution

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dahua Technology USA, a world-leading, video-centric, provider of smart IoT solutions, has announced it is leading a new technological breakthrough with its game changing AcuPick Search Technology. AcuPick provides crucial search capabilities that will empower customers to put the pieces together quickly and accurately when it comes to finding people, vehicles and information. Utilizing front-end and back-end AI innovations, AcuPick can help reduce the amount of time spent finding a specific person captured on security footage. With a single reference image, even if crucial details cannot be identified, you can find and track a person or vehicle of interest.





“Time is of essence when it comes to finding and tracking a person of interest. Thanks to Dahua’s AcuPick Search Technology, you can find a person across multiple AcuPick-enabled cameras in just seconds, even if you don’t have a face. The AcuPick algorithm focuses on the human body’s shape, clothing color, and other differentiators to find where a person appeared on an AcuPick system,” said Jennifer Hackenburg, Product Marketing Director at Dahua Technology USA.

AcuPick directly locates the video clips of a human or vehicle target by filtering out unnecessary information; saving search time. The Smart Search by Intrusion function allows users to search for targets. By selecting the target type and drawing an intrusion area, AcuPick can help users pinpoint the targets and retrieve video clips of all the locations where the target has been.

AcuPick features one-click extraction of targets. It allows searching in Live View and Playback by clicking “Pick Up” on a frozen and framed target, allowing the system to automatically retrieve historical videos that match the target. It eliminates the need for expensive servers; reducing the total cost of ownership.

To realize accurate search results through comprehensive AI analysis, both deep-learning front-end IP cameras (N45F / N85F Series) and back-end intelligence (NVR N8 Series) are required to complete the AcuPick solution.

The AcuPick-enabled 4MP (N45F) and 8MP (N85F) Series offers fixed and vari-focal options in eyeball, dome and bullet-style form factors. These cameras include advanced features that further maximize users ROI, such as Starlight+, WDR, built-in microphone, integrated IR, and Analytics+.

The N8 Series AcuPick NVRs offer excellent security thanks to a high-power processor and Dahua’s cutting-edge analytics, and offer features like AcuPick, Face Detection+, Perimeter Protection, and ePoE (select models). The NVR is compatible with third parties for ease of VMS integration.

About Dahua Technology USA

Dahua Technology USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Dahua Technology, a global leader of video surveillance equipment manufacturing, according to an IHS 2019 report. Dahua Technology USA brings high-value, total security solutions to the North American market by focusing on integrity and personal relationships to enhance the customer experience. Dahua Technology’s surveillance solutions, from award-winning cameras to video management software, deliver unparalleled quality, reliability, and stability, providing sales and support throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Contacts

Marketing.usa@dahuatech.com