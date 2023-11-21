Dacor’s 48-Inch French Door Refrigerator named a winner in Domino Magazine’s 2023 Good Design Awards

The award winners were selected by an esteemed panel of Domino editors and industry leaders including Drew Barrymore, Kelly Wearstler and Brigette Romanek

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dacor is pleased to announce that the latest addition to its luxury built-in line-up, the 48-Inch French Door Refrigerator, was named a winner in Domino’s 2023 Good Design Awards, receiving the title of “Biggest Kitchen Flex” in the Lighting & Appliances category. Honoring products that lie at the intersection of form and function, this year’s selections feature 50 of the best home products as chosen and tested by Domino’s editors and an esteemed group of guest judges including Drew Barrymore, Kelly Wearstler, Sarah Sherman Samuel, Brigette Romanek, Dabito, and Shannon Maldonado.









“We’re honored to be recognized by Domino’s editors and this esteemed group of judges for our most recent addition to our range of luxury, built-in refrigeration,” says Gerlandine Morrison, Head of Luxury Brand & Product Marketing at Dacor. “This latest launch demonstrates our continued commitment to deliver Life and Luxury, Connected with appliances that beautify homes with striking design details, elevate the everyday with luxury features, and make for a more convenient and connected lifestyle with smart home integration.”

“Our team is incredibly proud to unveil the second annual Good Design Award winners,” said Domino’s Deputy Editor, Julie Vadnal. “We reviewed over 1000 products, and the final list represents the best of the best when it comes to innovative design and impressive attention to detail. All of these products are meant to make your life easier and your home more beautiful.”

Dacor’s 48-Inch French Door Refrigerator is the ultimate luxury appliance. The refrigerator maintains the brand’s commitment to crossing form with function to offer an elegant, seamlessly integrated appliance with cutting-edge features. Storage is unparalleled with a flexible FreshZone™ drawer and a FreshZone Plus compartment that can be transformed from fridge to freezer to preserve the optimal taste, texture, and flavor of stored foods. A hidden touch control panel with Wi-Fi-enabled SmartThings™ 3.0 brings advanced connectivity to the forefront, giving users remote access to a variety of features, an internal camera with IQ Remote ViewTM, and more.

Going above and beyond, Dacor’s 48-Inch French Door Refrigerator leverages cutting-edge technologies and unmatched style to elevate the art of living well. The refrigerator features a sensor-activated, auto-filling water pitcher with the added option to infuse flavor with syrups or fresh fruits. Offering the ultimate luxury experience, Dacor’s Dual Icemaker produces both standard and slow-melting Whisky Ball IceTM for serving your favorite cocktails in style.

“Yes, the built-in beverage pitcher is impressive,” comments Domino’s editors, “and so is the touch-screen panel for adjusting the fridge’s temperature. But it really all comes down to these three words: Whisky. Ball. Ice.”

The 48-Inch French Door Refrigerator is available in a panel-ready configuration or brand exclusive Silver Stainless and Graphite Stainless finishes with a diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating. Within, 3D LEDs elegantly illuminate the stainless-steel wrapped interior which emphasizes the refrigerator’s modern aesthetic while also minimizing temperature fluctuations. To learn more about the 48-Inch French Door Refrigerator and find a dealer, visit Dacor.com.

