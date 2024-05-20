Range Energy and Dot Transportation Launch Pilot of Electric-Powered Trailer Platform for Largest Food Industry Redistributor in North America

Pilot agreement demonstrates continued commercial traction to electrify commercial trucking operations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Range Energy (Range), the company bringing powered trailers to the commercial trucking market, today announced it has signed a pilot agreement with Dot Transportation, Inc. (DTI), the transportation affiliate of Dot Foods, the largest food industry redistributor in North America, to deploy the refrigerated version of Range’s electric-powered trailer. Range’s trailers will be evaluated for use within DTI’s fleet in the second half of this year.









The pilot roadmap will be established via a planning study that assesses operational factors such as suitable routes based on current operations, payload considerations, technical support, data sharing, and charging operations. The objective of the pilot is for DTI to evaluate the performance of Range’s electric-powered trailers as well as analyze key metrics, such as trailer availability and fuel savings, and produce a report evaluating a long-term electric-powered trailer model rollout strategy across DTI’s fleet of over 2,600 trailers.

“The continued adoption of electric equipment in existing commercial trucking operations signifies a pivotal moment in our journey towards industry-wide sustainable transportation solutions,” said Ali Javidan, CEO and founder, Range. “By deploying our innovative solution in Dot Foods’ fleets, we aim to showcase the efficiency, reliability, and environmental benefits of the refrigerated version of our electric-powered trailer. Together, we are poised to redefine the future of food redistribution logistics, driving towards cleaner and safer heavy transport operations.”

“As the largest food industry redistributor in North America, Dot Foods and Dot Transportation are committed to pioneering innovative solutions that enhance both efficiency and environmental stewardship,” said Jeff Barry, Dot’s Director of Innovation. “Our partnership with Range Energy underscores our dedication to leveraging innovative technologies to drive positive change in commercial trucking operations in operating the best fleet in the industry.

This pilot program is one of several fleets that are in the testing phase of Range’s electric-powered trailers, including DB Schenker. Range also recently announced a collaboration with Thermo King to accelerate the commercialization of the refrigerated version of Range’s electric-powered trailer.

To learn more about our pilot program for your own fleet, visit: https://range.energy/pilot-form/

About Range Energy

Range Energy (Range) accelerates the electrification of commercial transportation via powered trailers for the heavy duty truck market. With a solution that can easily hook up to any tow vehicle, Range’s powered trailers offer offroad mobile power, and can rapidly ease the transition to electrification and meet its commercial partners’ immediate needs and long-term ambitions. Range was founded in 2021 and is led by a team with deep EV industry expertise from Tesla, Zoox, Honda, and more. The company is backed by leading investors including Trousdale Ventures, UP Partners, R7, Yamaha Motor Ventures, and more.

About Dot Foods and Dot Transportation

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 123,000 products from 1,500 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 50 countries. Dot Foods operates 13 U.S. distribution centers, which are located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; Dyersburg, Tennessee; and Manchester, Tennessee. Dot Foods’ Canadian operations are located in Ingersoll, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. For information, visit DotFoods.com.

Dot Foods and Dot Transportation are both looking to fill several positions for full and part-time drivers and warehouse personnel at all U.S. locations. To learn more about careers at Dot Foods visit Careers.DotFoods.com and follow @DotFoodsCareers. For more on opportunities available with Dot Transportation, visit DriveForDTI.com.

Contacts

Media

Kate Gundry



range@pluckpr.com

617-797-5174

Emily Waterman



emily.waterman@dotfoods.com

636-449-3626