Dacor Unlocks Precision & Performance With the Debut of Its All-New Energy Star® Certified Induction Ranges at KBIS 2025

Dacor’s all-new 30-Inch and 36-Inch Induction Range is equipped with high culinary performance and superior energy conservation capabilities, offering a truly luxurious experience in the kitchen

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DacorKitchen--Dacor, the luxury appliance brand leading in design and innovation, announces the latest introduction to its distinctive Transitional portfolio today at the 2025 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada from February 25–27. Offered in a 30-Inch and 36-Inch configuration, Dacor’s ENERGY STAR® certified Induction Range, which is on view at KBIS (Booth W1345), seamlessly blends precision performance with innovative design to deliver exceptional cooking capabilities.

Dacor’s all-new Induction Ranges elevate functionality, flexibility, and aesthetics in the kitchen for a remarkable culinary experience. Equipped with a 4.3kW induction cooktop, the range enables fast and intensive cooking that seals in delicious flavors. A 7-Inch sync burner allows homeowners to control two separate burners simultaneously to enable you to create one cooking zone for larger cookware to rapidly sear, sauté, and boil with powerful heating all at once.

The new Induction Ranges are also equipped with Advanced Dual Cook Noise-Canceling technology, which minimizes the humming sounds commonly produced when multiple induction rings are used simultaneously. Dacor’s new Anti-Scratch Glass across the cooktop offers a resilient, easy-to-clean matte finish for long-lasting premium quality. The sophisticated beauty of the Induction Range is further achieved with sleek Illumina knobs that glow white when the oven or burners are on, allowing users to monitor their appliance from a distance for safer multitasking.

With air fryer and convection oven cooking being named among the top three cooking features expected to gain popularity over the next three years in NKBA’s 2025 Kitchen Trends Report, Dacor’s Induction Range remains ahead of the curve. With both an Air Sous Vide and Air Fry system as well as the brand’s impressive Dual Four-Part Pure Convection System designed to evenly distribute heat throughout the oven with multi-rack cooking, the new Induction Ranges provide efficient performance and superior results. A built-in stainless steel mesh filter prevents the cross-over of flavors, allowing users to cook multiple dishes in the oven, conserving both time and energy. In tandem with Dacor’s award-winning line of appliances, Wi-Fi-enabled SmartThings™ with voice control and SmartThings™ Cooking provides the new range with a user-friendly interface to further optimize efficiency.

“We are thrilled to introduce our all-new 30-Inch and 36-Inch Induction Ranges into our portfolio of cutting-edge luxury appliances at KBIS this year. With Induction cooking gaining more popularity across the US, we are proud to offer a state-of-the-art appliance that blends sophistication, flexibility, and precise performance, empowering users to achieve professional cooking results that suit all their lifestyle needs,” says Scott Davies, Senior Director of Marketing at Dacor.

Dacor’s participation at KBIS succeeds a year of continued commitment and success in delivering design-forward, innovative kitchen solutions to designers and homeowners. The debut of Dacor’s Induction Ranges follows the brand’s recent launches of the Undercounter Wine Cellar and Beverage Refrigerator configurations, and the award-winning 24-Inch Dishwasher, which received recognition in the NKBA’s 2024 Kitchen & Bath Product Awards and The Chicago Athenaeum’s 2024 Good Design® Awards.

Dacor’s 30-Inch and 36-Inch Induction Ranges are available in Dacor’s signature Silver Stainless finish. Engineered with superior energy conservation capabilities, Dacor’s Induction Range holds the coveted ENERGY STAR® Certification. Starting at $6,899, the 30-Inch Induction Range is now on view at Dacor Kitchen Theaters located in New York City, Chicago, and Irvine; and is available to order through authorized dealers.

DACOR STRENGTHENS PARTNERSHIP WITH INTERIOR DESIGNERS

In 2025, Dacor will continue to strengthen its status as an integral partner with interior designers who are redefining the kitchen’s role in the home with the introduction of its Designer Loyalty program and continuation of its Dacor Defined™ service.

Launching in the summer, members of Dacor’s Designer Loyalty Program community can earn reward points for specifying Dacor products in their projects, posting Dacor across social media, attending Dacor events as well as many other ways. Designers can build and redeem these points for a variety of items including Dacor appliances, events, experiences, and cash.

Dacor Defined™, a digital design configuration tool accessed exclusively via Dacor.com, offers designers, builders, and consumers a streamlined and intuitive approach to specifying the brand’s award-winning line of Cooking, Refrigeration, and Dishwashing products for project installation. To experience Dacor Defined™ and learn more about the platform, visit dacordefined.dacor.com.

