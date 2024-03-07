DAC Robotics Selects OSARO Mixed-Case Robotic Depal for New Integrated Warehouse Replenishment System

OSARO fulfills a crucial front-end role for DAC Robotics’ fully automated inventory replenishment system, which completely automates the handling of dangerous depalletization, box opening, and decanting









SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—DAC Robotics is teaming with OSARO, a global leader in machine-learning-enabled robotics for e-commerce, to launch a breakthrough warehouse replenishment system that debuts next week at MODEX 2024 in Atlanta (booth A9509). The DAC Robotics system combines the OSARO® Robotic Depalletization System with DAC’s latest automatic box opening ABOT and its automated decant robot.

For the first time, fulfillment operators and 3PLs can now deploy an integrated and fully automated system capable of performing three crucial tasks: depalletizing, box opening, and decanting.

“Today’s technology announcement is the culmination of more than three years of development, engineering and testing to integrate all automated work cells in the receiving and decanting process for warehouse intralogistics automation,” said Mark Ganninger, president of DAC Robotics. “With OSARO’s SightWorks Perception Software, we were able to design and deploy a system that met our exacting specifications.”

While many other tasks downstream from the loading dock have been automated, the hazardous manual tasks of unstacking, sorting, scanning, opening, and transferring (decanting) master pack box contents into standard totes are often still performed by humans. To automate the entire process, DAC Robotics needed a high-performance depalletizing system capable of unloading a wide variety of box sizes and shapes from a pallet and then handing off each box to an automated box-opening robot in preparation for decant.

The OSARO Robotic Depalletization System is equipped with OSARO SightWorks™ Perception Software, which enables the robot to recognize, select and successfully grasp the varied sizes and materials of unevenly stacked packages commonly found on mixed-case pallets that arrive at a loading dock. The system can depalletize the most technically challenging mixed-case pallets at rates that provide cost-effective automation of replenishment and reverse logistics.

“In today’s busy ecommerce and fulfillment warehouses, thousands of different SKUs arrive on mixed or homogenous pallet loads every day. The variance and multiplicity of pallet stacks, mixed pallet stacks, box construction, and box conditions can easily exceed millions of possibilities,” said OSARO CEO Derik Pridmore. “OSARO’s robotic depal system is the perfect teammate for DAC’s robotic box opener and decant system because it can maintain a high rate of in-bound merchandise, 24×7.”

The fully integrated system being demonstrated at MODEX includes:

A DAC Robotics mixed-case depalletizing system, powered by OSARO SightWorks™ Perception. The system can rapidly depalletize the most technically challenging mixed-case pallets. A DAC Robotics ABOT (automated box opening technology), which features the most advanced box metrology and dimensional capture to ensure precision opening of the widest range of box sizes and types prior to decant. A DAC Robotics Precision Decanting system. DAC offers the widest, most advanced solutions in decant — from fully automated precision handling of the most delicate glassware and foil packs to semi-automated designs that allow for necessary operator re-pack and consolidation functions, or additional process work to optimize and utilize the highest percentage of a re-packed tote’s capacity.

NOTE TO MEDIA: to book a 1:1 demonstration of the system at MODEX, please contact Tim Cox at tim@zingpr.com.

ABOUT DAC ROBOTICS

DAC Robotics designs and builds custom automated equipment and robotic systems. We are a Fanuc Robotics Level 4 Select Integrator, an integrator of SICK and Cognex vision, dimension and barcode products, a distributor for ITEM International modular building kit systems, and an integrator of Allen Bradley PLCs and components. DAC Robotics provides vertically integrated solutions, including in-house mechanical/electrical design, controls, software programing, fabrication, and assembly. Our technical expertise serves industries that include pharmacy, retail, logistics, 3PL, electronics, automotive, medical, food, solar, apparel, and general merchandise goods. For more information, visit dacrobotics.com.

ABOUT OSARO

OSARO delivers best-in-class robotic piece-picking solutions for e-commerce where key challenges include high SKU inventories, complex packaging, and fragile items. In the rapidly evolving world of logistics technology, OSARO offers smarter automation, low-risk business plans, and its signature Hypercare support from concept exploration to onsite installation. OSARO’s intelligent robots enable goods-to-robot (G2R) use cases, where the greatest gains are yet to be made on the automated warehouse floor. Its patented machine-learning perception and control software provides the foundation for all its products. For more information, visit osaro.com.

Contacts

Tim Cox | ZingPR for OSARO | tim@zingpr.com