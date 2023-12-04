D3 Security Announces Participation in Black Hat Europe 2023

Smart SOAR vendor to showcase industry-leading security orchestration platform at prestigious event in London

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D3 Security, the leader in smart security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), today announced its participation as a Silver Sponsor at Black Hat Europe 2023. This highly anticipated cybersecurity event is set to take place from December 6-7 at ExCeL London, bringing together the brightest minds in the security industry to discuss the latest trends, research, and technologies.





The D3 Security team will be at booth 232, demonstrating their cutting-edge Smart SOAR platform that integrates seamlessly with best-in-class security tools to provide a comprehensive, automated response to threats. Smart SOAR enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations centers (SOCs) worldwide and enables better business outcomes for managed security service providers (MSSPs).

“D3’s presence at Black Hat Europe 2023 is a reflection of our larger commitment to addressing the complex security challenges of European companies,” said Amardeep Dhingra, Director of Strategic Alliances at D3 Security. “Our quickly growing team in the UK and throughout Europe has already brought the undeniable benefits of vendor-agnostic SOAR to many thriving enterprises and MSSPs. We are looking forward to engaging with thousands more cybersecurity professionals to show how our platform can transform the capabilities of their security tools.”

Black Hat Europe attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with D3 Security’s experts, explore live demonstrations of their innovative Smart SOAR solution, and discuss how to overcome their most pressing security challenges. D3 Security encourages attendees to book a meeting in advance to ensure dedicated time for in-depth discussions.

For more information about D3 Security’s presence at Black Hat Europe 2023 and to book a meeting with their team, please visit info.d3security.com/upcoming-events.

About D3 Security

D3 Security’s Smart SOAR™ helps solve many of the most entrenched problems in cybersecurity—including analyst burnout, alert overwhelm, and information silos—by transforming separate tools into a unified ecosystem with multi-tier automation, codeless orchestration, robust case management, and environment-wide reporting. Smart SOAR performs autonomous triage and drastically reduces false positives so that enterprise, MSSP, and public sector security teams can spend more time on real threats.

