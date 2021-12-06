D2M Enhances Digital Transformation Capabilities to Accelerate Growth and Customer’s Digital Transformation Journeys

The outcome-driven service and solutions partner hires renowned expert, Naman Kher as D2M’s Director and Head of Digital Transformation to drive these efforts forward

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#D2M—D2M, the outcome-driven managed service and solutions partner, has hired renowned expert Naman Kher as Director and Head of Digital Transformation to lead its digital transformation capabilities and enhancements in response to the markets’ increasing demand for service and solution support. As part of D2M’s digital transformation acceleration strategy, Kher will drive efforts to determine new investment opportunities, devise and leverage strategic partnerships, and oversee the formation of tools and accelerators to propel customers’ digital transformation journeys.

To remain competitive and demonstrate responsiveness to customer demands for increased efficiency and convenience, companies invest in technology and resources to help automate and simplify operations. Organizations that fail to embrace digital transformation risk losing industry market share, experience revenue stream reductions, decreases in return on investments, talent, creativity, and reputation. A digital transformation aims to integrate technology into every aspect of a company’s operations, resulting in sophisticated processes that provide more value to customers while achieving a competitive advantage.

Five significant challenges that businesses often though face while shifting to a digital environment that can impact its deployment and effectiveness include:

Organizational culture,

Lack of IT resources and management,

Lack of clarity on the digital transformation budget,

Digital security, and

Agility difficulty.

Understanding and planning for these digital transformation challenges is the key to success in an organization’s digital transformation journey. D2M’s acceleration capabilities take these challenges into account and take them out of the equation so that businesses can use digital transformation to stay competitive within their industry and differentiate themselves from the competition by implementing process optimization, boosting workplace productivity, enhancing customer satisfaction, and bringing in new business perspectives.

“Accelerating a customer’s digital transformation journey is a key differentiator of ours in the market and where we see us continuing to gain the most business growth and momentum,” Rajiv Tandon, Vice President- Head of Business, D2M said. “Now more than ever enterprises need this support and guidance to have successful transformations and stay competitive. We look forward to the new opportunities we will have with Naman Kher, leading a focused and strategic effort to further enhance our capabilities and the results we deliver to our customers.”

Kher is a renowned expert who has vast experience in helping businesses in their digital transformation journeys in order to boost efficiency and flexibility in today’s dynamic market. Kher brings 16+ years of expertise in the space of Cloud, DevOps transformation, Enhance User experience using Salesforce and other SaaS platforms, Data Analytics, Automation, and expertise in consulting, pre-sales, operations management, product management and portfolio development in the business and technology fields. In his past roles, he has successfully set up Practices, Go to Market strategies, deepened relationships with partners, and was responsible for P&L in which he has delivered profitable growth.

“It’s an honor for me to lead the Digital Transformation Business Unit for D2M under the leadership of Rajiv,” said Kher. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in these areas to contribute to the growth journey of D2M’s digital transformation business that will benefit our customers and have a dynamic impact on our growth trajectory.”

About D2M

For more than 25 years, D2M, as part of DISYS, has delivered measurable results for its enterprise and quasi-government clients by building custom implementations to meet clients’ individual IT needs. In conjunction with product innovators and thought leaders, D2M continues to surpass the boundaries of technology and objective-based innovation. D2M is headquartered in McLean, VA, with more than 45 offices worldwide. For more information about D2M, visit www.d2mservices.com.

