D.A. Davidson Hires John Jameson as Managing Director to Lead Strategic eCommerce Practice

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DADavidsonIB–D.A. Davidson is pleased to announce that John Jameson has joined as a managing director, specializing in direct-to-consumer, omnichannel, and eCommerce businesses within the Home Environment and Branded Consumer Products segments. John has represented a wide range of entrepreneurial and institutional clients in sell-side and buy-side M&A, capital raising, and strategic advisory mandates and executed more than 25 transactions totaling over $2 billion in enterprise value.

“We are excited to have John join our growing Consumer Group. He brings extensive relationships and a wealth of knowledge structuring deals for digitally-driven brands that serve clients globally across multiple categories,” said Joe Schimmelpfennig, head of the Consumer Group at D.A. Davidson Investment Banking.

Further added Rory McKinney, managing director and head of Investment Banking at D.A. Davidson: “We continue to invest in our people and culture and have an aggressive hiring plan to bring on high caliber talent to lead our business development efforts across our consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology industry verticals.”

What is shaping the future of eCommerce in the Home Environment space?

“eCommerce in the Home Environment category has seen rapid growth the last few years as a result of COVID. While that growth will be tempered as we arrive at a ‘new normal,’ the long-term prospects are strong. The future of the category will be driven by improved user experience via technology advances and the expansion of omnichannel capabilities, helping to bridge the digital and physical worlds,” commented John Jameson, managing director in the Consumer Group. “I am seeing brands emerge with a unique user experience and a differentiated value proposition to build eCommerce platforms that generate immense consumer interest and engagement.”

Coming out of COVID, what is the energy like today?

“COVID provided unprecedented tailwinds to the industry, but the surge in demand came with enormous logistics, supply chain, and human capital challenges. Moderating growth is actually presenting an opportunity to analyze cost structures, improve unit economics, and lay the groundwork for sustainable future growth,” remarked Jameson. “Small businesses to large retailers are transforming their strategies to compete in an ever-changing digital world. Despite challenges and a choppy macroeconomic outlook, the energy is high to meet sustained consumer demand and to continue to grow online sales.”

Prior to joining D.A. Davidson, John was a director at Brown Gibbons Lang & Company, where he helped establish the firm’s eCommerce investment banking practice.

John received his MBA from the University of Cincinnati and his B.A. in Political Science from Rutgers University. He will be based in the firm’s Indianapolis office.

