D.A. Davidson Continues Investment in Technology Vertical With New Hire Adam Waite, Managing Director, to Cover the Blockchain and Digital Assets Ecosystem

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DADavidsonIB–D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today its continued investment to broaden its technology vertical with new hire Adam Waite as managing director. Adam will be based in the Boston office focusing on serving clients in the broader financial technology sector and various sub-verticals, with an added emphasis on covering the rapidly evolving blockchain and digital assets ecosystem in connection with D.A. Davidson’s Technology Investment Banking team.





“We have a broad universe of relationships with companies and investors in the crypto and blockchain space as well as with the legacy financial services firms who are increasingly considering blockchain-based solutions,” said Michael Maxworthy, co-head of Technology Investment Banking and managing director at D.A. Davidson. “We are thrilled to have Adam join our team and strengthen our platform, which is approaching 60 professionals, to be a dedicated resource for companies looking for M&A, capital raising and strategic advisory services that very few other investment banks have the depth of knowledge to deliver on. Adam’s decision to join D.A. Davidson further highlights our ability to attract and retain the absolute best bankers in the industry.”

“Our commitment to building the technology group remains strong because we know that technological innovations drive change and alter how we do business,” said Rory McKinney, head of Investment Banking and managing director at D.A. Davidson. “Adam is another welcome addition to our growing technology team.”

What are your thoughts on opportunities in the digital assets ecosystem, particularly given recent volatility?

“We are only scratching the surface of the value creation opportunities provided by blockchain and digital assets. The largest and most sophisticated firms in the world—both within and outside of the financial services industry—are incorporating blockchain technology into their strategic planning, and we are seeing vast amounts of institutional investment and talent flooding the space,” remarked Adam Waite, managing director in the technology group at D.A. Davidson. “Blockchain and digital assets will be here to stay, and I look forward to working closely with the entrepreneurs and thought leaders who are shaping the landscape.”

How is D.A. Davidson uniquely positioned to serve the needs of companies in the crypto and blockchain space?

“As an independent, employee-owned company, D.A. Davidson is in the enviable position of being free from many of the conflicts faced by competing investment banks. As a result, they have been a vocal and steadfast supporter of the opportunities afforded by blockchain technology long before it was popular,” said Waite. “Separately, the technology investment banking team comprises talented bankers with deep technology expertise who work collaboratively to get the best possible results for our clients. All of this on a full-service investment banking platform enables D.A. Davidson to form lasting partnerships with clients at each step of their evolution.”

Adam joins D.A. Davidson after nearly eight years at Piper Sandler and its predecessor firm, Sandler O’Neill, where he provided strategic advice to clients in the financial technology sector with a specific focus on capital markets technology firms.

Adam earned his JD-MBA from Northwestern Law School and the Kellogg School of Management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Bates College.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,475 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

Contacts

Andreea Popa

Head of Equity Capital Markets Marketing

apopa@dadco.com

Emily Roy



Prosek for D.A. Davidson



(646) 818-9232



eroy@prosek.com