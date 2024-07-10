D.A. Davidson Advises Industry-Leading Data Management Provider, ZEMA Global Data, on Its Significant Growth Investment from FTV Capital

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D.A. Davidson & Co. is proud to announce that it served as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to ZEMA Global Data, formerly ZE PowerGroup, on its significant growth investment from FTV Capital, the sector-focused growth equity investment firm based out of San Francisco, New York, Connecticut and London.









“ZEMA, with its award-winning data and analytics platform, is perfectly positioned for the rapidly accelerating energy transition,” said Brent Fierro, Principal at FTV Capital. “We are thrilled to partner with ZEMA on such an exciting path.”

Founded in 1995, ZEMA Global Data is a Vancouver-based end-to-end enterprise data management and analytics provider catered to the energy, commodity and capital markets ecosystems. ZEMA enables corporations and trading houses across sectors to capture, manage, analyze and distribute mission-critical data enterprise wide, from a single authoritative source, in order to mitigate risks, control costs and take advantage of new business opportunities.

“I couldn’t have expected a better service or results from an advisor. Dealing with the D.A. Davidson team left us free from the pressure associated with a process like this. They were guarding our interests on our behalf and did all the heavy lifting all the way through closing,” commented Zak El-Ramly, Founder and CEO of ZEMA Global Data.

“We congratulate Zak El-Ramly and his team at ZEMA Global Data on taking this critically important step in the evolution of this great company,” said Tom Selby, Managing Director of Technology Investment Banking at D.A. Davidson. “One of our greatest joys at D.A. Davidson is helping entrepreneurs find the right partner to help them take their company to the next level.”

This transaction represents another successful closing by D.A. Davidson’s Technology Investment Banking Group, highlighting our deep domain expertise in energy trading software, capital markets technology and data analytics spaces and successful track record generating highly favorable outcomes for high-growth FinTech companies globally.

