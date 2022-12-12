D.A. Davidson Advises Etrading Software on Its Significant Investment from LDC

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as the exclusive financial and strategic advisor to Etrading Software on the significant investment it received from LDC, the private equity and debt instrument arm of Lloyds Banking Group.





Etrading Software develops, operates, and maintains the system that provides official securities identification and reference data, as well as aggregation tools to financial services firms and regulators globally. It is the primary service and technology provider to the Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB), the global numbering agency for over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives. End users include the world’s leading financial institutions, asset managers, information services, and trading platforms. LDC’s investment will support Etrading Software in its efforts to continue growing its range of technology-enabled services internationally.

Ken Marlin, Vice Chairman of D.A. Davidson’s Technology Investment Banking Group, said: “We are pleased to have helped Etrading Software find an excellent partner to help them reach new milestones on their journey. They came to us because of our deep understanding of the fintech, data and analytics ecosystem, and our track record of helping U.S. and international clients find strong partners and affect good transactions—even in a challenging environment. We are always pleased when we help generate highly favorable outcomes for client’s companies globally.”

Since January 2021, the Technology Group has completed more than 50 advisory and public equity transactions representing more than $20 billion in value.

D.A. Davidson’s Investment Banking Division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle-market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,525 employees and offices in 28 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

