Home Business Wire D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Strategic and Financial Advisor to TPG Software...
Business Wire

D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Strategic and Financial Advisor to TPG Software in Its Sale to Abrigo

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to TPG Software, an industry leader in investment accounting and management solutions, in its sale to Abrigo, a leading provider of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for financial institutions.




TPG optimizes critical risk management, accounting, and reporting processes for a diverse range of investments, spanning fixed income, derivatives, and various assets. Renowned as an industry leader, TPG’s innovative solutions seamlessly integrate automated transaction approval into institutional workflows, ensuring alignment with investment policies and risk profiles. Moreover, TPG simplifies accounting complexities by consolidating general ledger entries and comprehensive reporting on a unified platform. With a significant presence across U.S. banks, TPG stands out in the investment accounting solutions market, offering unparalleled expertise and robust capabilities.

TPG Software expands Abrigo’s suite of technical accounting solutions and strengthens its risk management and reporting capabilities, which are vital given the industry’s focus on liquidity, capital requirements, and earnings. Adding TPG to Abrigo’s CECL, stress testing, income recognition, asset/liability management, and credit monitoring solutions fortifies Abrigo’s position as a one-stop shop for the office of the CFO.

“The team at D.A. Davidson was instrumental in driving a successful process for us and we are thankful for the guidance the team provided and appreciative of their commitment to excellence throughout the process,” said Ursula Felmet, CEO of TPG Software. “Their transaction expertise, extensive network, critical thinking, and unparalleled understanding of the industry played a critical role in driving a terrific outcome for TPG Software and its shareholders.”

This transaction highlights the ongoing success of D.A. Davidson’s Technology Investment Banking practice, which has completed 110+ transactions representing approximately $21 billion in value since 2020. With the recent acquisition of Marlin & Associates, D.A. Davidson is one of the most active technology groups in the United States. D.A. Davidson’s technology practice brings sector knowledge, transactional expertise, and full-service capabilities to our clients.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,600 employees and offices in 29 states.

Subsidiaries include D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; and D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

About Abrigo

Abrigo is a leading provider of risk management, financial crime prevention, and lending software and services that help more than 2,400 financial institutions manage risk and drive growth in a rapidly changing world. We deliver transformational technology, product innovation, world-class support, and unparalleled expertise so our customers can face complex challenges and make big things happen.

About TPG Software

Established in 1991 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, TPG Software stands at the forefront of innovative financial software development tailored for the banking industry. Trusted by banks, credit unions, thrifts, broker/dealer firms, municipalities, REITs, and financial advisors nationwide, TPG’s cutting-edge solutions power trade capture, through investment analysis, precise investment and derivative accounting, and robust risk management.

Contacts

Deal Team Contacts
Tom Selby, Managing Director | tselby@dadco.com
Jordan Wittbrot, Vice President | jwittbrot@dadco.com

Media Contact
Emily Roy

Prosek for D.A. Davidson

(646) 818-9232

eroy@prosek.com

Articoli correlati

Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 Sales Top 2.5 Million Units!

Business Wire Business Wire -
Dragon’s Dogma series cumulative sales now exceed 10 million unitsOSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Capcom--Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that worldwide...
Continua a leggere

Countdown to the Finals of the ASC24 Student Supercomputer Challenge!

Business Wire Business Wire -
BEIJING--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASC--The 2024 ASC Student Supercomputer Challenge (ASC24) finals are scheduled to take place at Shanghai University from April...
Continua a leggere

Proofpoint Named an Overall Leader in KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for Email Security

Business Wire Business Wire -
Proofpoint’s Threat Protection platform achieves a "Strong Positive" rating in all categories and is recognized as a Product Leader,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php