D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Strategic and Financial Advisor to TPG Software in Its Sale to Abrigo

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive strategic and financial advisor to TPG Software, an industry leader in investment accounting and management solutions, in its sale to Abrigo, a leading provider of compliance, credit risk, and lending solutions for financial institutions.









TPG optimizes critical risk management, accounting, and reporting processes for a diverse range of investments, spanning fixed income, derivatives, and various assets. Renowned as an industry leader, TPG’s innovative solutions seamlessly integrate automated transaction approval into institutional workflows, ensuring alignment with investment policies and risk profiles. Moreover, TPG simplifies accounting complexities by consolidating general ledger entries and comprehensive reporting on a unified platform. With a significant presence across U.S. banks, TPG stands out in the investment accounting solutions market, offering unparalleled expertise and robust capabilities.

TPG Software expands Abrigo’s suite of technical accounting solutions and strengthens its risk management and reporting capabilities, which are vital given the industry’s focus on liquidity, capital requirements, and earnings. Adding TPG to Abrigo’s CECL, stress testing, income recognition, asset/liability management, and credit monitoring solutions fortifies Abrigo’s position as a one-stop shop for the office of the CFO.

“The team at D.A. Davidson was instrumental in driving a successful process for us and we are thankful for the guidance the team provided and appreciative of their commitment to excellence throughout the process,” said Ursula Felmet, CEO of TPG Software. “Their transaction expertise, extensive network, critical thinking, and unparalleled understanding of the industry played a critical role in driving a terrific outcome for TPG Software and its shareholders.”

This transaction highlights the ongoing success of D.A. Davidson’s Technology Investment Banking practice, which has completed 110+ transactions representing approximately $21 billion in value since 2020. With the recent acquisition of Marlin & Associates, D.A. Davidson is one of the most active technology groups in the United States. D.A. Davidson’s technology practice brings sector knowledge, transactional expertise, and full-service capabilities to our clients.

About Abrigo

Abrigo is a leading provider of risk management, financial crime prevention, and lending software and services that help more than 2,400 financial institutions manage risk and drive growth in a rapidly changing world. We deliver transformational technology, product innovation, world-class support, and unparalleled expertise so our customers can face complex challenges and make big things happen.

About TPG Software

Established in 1991 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, TPG Software stands at the forefront of innovative financial software development tailored for the banking industry. Trusted by banks, credit unions, thrifts, broker/dealer firms, municipalities, REITs, and financial advisors nationwide, TPG’s cutting-edge solutions power trade capture, through investment analysis, precise investment and derivative accounting, and robust risk management.

