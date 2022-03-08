Home Business Wire Cyxtera to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cyxtera to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CYXT #colocationCyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced that its executives will attend two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Citi 2022 Global Property Conference on Tuesday, March 8: Nelson Fonseca, President and CEO, will present at 10:30 a.m. EST.
  • Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 14: Carlos Sagasta, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 2:20 p.m. EST.

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Cyxtera website at https://ir.cyxtera.com.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of 61 data centers in 28 markets around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

