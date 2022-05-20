Home Business Wire Cyxtera to Participate in RBC Capital Markets 2022 Global Communications Infrastructure Conference
Cyxtera to Participate in RBC Capital Markets 2022 Global Communications Infrastructure Conference

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CYXT #colocationCyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Carlos Sagasta will participate in the RBC Capital Markets 2022 Global Communications Infrastructure Conference on May 24th and May 25th, 2022. Sagasta’s participation will include:

  • The Enterprise and Internet Infrastructure panel on Tuesday, May 24th at 6 p.m. Eastern Time
  • A fireside chat on Wednesday, May 25th starting at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time

Live audio webcasts of the sessions will be available at ir.cyxtera.com. An archive of the presentations can be accessed using the same link following the conference.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of 61 data centers in 28 markets around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

