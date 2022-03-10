Home Business Wire Cyxtera Schedules Earnings Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CYXT #colocationCyxtera (NASDAQ: CYXT), a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, announced today it will hold its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 8:30 am ET. The company will discuss its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2021. Cyxtera will issue its financial results prior to the call.

The conference call will be accessible by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (domestic) or 1-929-526-1599 (international). A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available via the Investor Relations page on www.cyxtera.com. Participants can register for the conference here.

A replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, March 29, 2022, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (domestic) or 44-204-525-0658 (international) and entering passcode (532977). In addition, the webcast will be available on the company’s website at ir.cyxtera.com.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of 61 data centers in 28 markets around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

Contacts

Press Contact:
Xavier Gonzalez

xavier.gonzalez@cyxtera.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Greer Aviv

greer.aviv@cyxtera.com

