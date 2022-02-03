Cyvatar Hires Alise Barron as VP to Lead Member Experience Strategy

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITsecurity—Cyvatar, a transformative Cybersecurity as a Service (CSaaS) company, has added to its leadership team with the announcement of Alise Barron as VP of Member Experience. Barron has a proven track record of substantial revenue growth through roles in project management, professional services, recruiting, and direct sales, as well as over 20 years’ experience spearheading customer and member engagement and experience programs, bringing a wealth of knowledge to the Cyvatar team.

As a leader in the cybersecurity space, Cyvatar prides itself on its member relationships, and this new appointment will leverage Barron’s enhanced ability to anticipate and understand the needs of members, as well as execute strategies that help ensure smooth delivery of engagement objectives for those members.

“Cyvatar is driving an entirely new model of fully managed cybersecurity services that provide our members with the highest levels of cyber risk prevention and effortless cybersecurity through our subscription model. Member experience is crucial to this mission,” said Cyvatar Co-Founder and CEO Corey White. “Alise is a strong, successful executive whose dedication to building relationships and championing member needs aligns strongly with Cyvatar’s mission of delivering ongoing value, CyValue as we call it, and bespoke cybersecurity strategies. We are delighted to welcome her aboard to help ensure the delivery of the effortless security solutions and services that are Cyvatar’s hallmark.”

Prior to her new appointment with Cyvatar, Barron held multiple positions within the engagement and recruitment fields, including Guard Operations Program Manager with BlackBerry where she oversaw successful operations of the BlackBerry Guard 24x7x365 MDR service; Senior Engagement Manager with Cylance (now BlackBerry Security), collaborating with a variety of teams and responsible for implementing engagements with the company’s flagship product; and Director of Recruiting with Experis Finance, where she was responsible for directing fulfillment throughout nearly 10 states and across all main practice areas of the Experis Finance Division.

“We constantly hear that the cybersecurity model of service delivery has been fundamentally broken – until Cyvatar. Users have been flooded with constant alerts from complex solutions, which have left too many companies underequipped to meet the challenges they face. Cyvatar represents a departure from that outmoded approach,” said Alise Barron, VP of Member Experience, Cyvatar.

“As the industry’s first subscription-based, CSaaS to solve this problem, Cyvatar provides its members with the people, processes and platform to provide companies of all sizes with immediate and ongoing premium cybersecurity – at levels previously only enjoyed by the most well-funded and heavily resourced corporations. I am excited to help Cyvatar’s members strategically map their cybersecurity programs and derive maximum value from the outset,” Barron stated.

About Cyvatar



Cyvatar is committed to effortless cybersecurity for everyone. As the industry’s first subscription-based, cybersecurity-as-a-service (CSaaS) company, it’s our mission to transform the way the security industry builds, sells, and supports cyber solutions. We empower our members to achieve successful outcomes by providing expert practitioners, market-leading technologies, and proven best practices to guarantee business results. Our approach is rooted in a proprietary ICARM (installation, configuration, assessment, remediation, maintenance) methodology that delivers measurable security solutions for superior compliance and cyber-attack prevention, all bundled into a fixed monthly subscription that members can cancel anytime. Cyvatar is headquartered in Irvine, California, with locations around the world. Begin your journey to security confidence at cyvatar.ai and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

