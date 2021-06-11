CyrusOne to Host Virtual Investor Day

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE), a premier global data center REIT, will host a Virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 10:00 am Eastern Time to 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

The event will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.cyrusone.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay of the event and related presentation materials will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and supporting achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Michael Schafer



Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations



972-350-0060



investorrelations@cyrusone.com